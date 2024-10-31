In the third quarter, the financial and operational results of COSCO were substantially increased.

In the third quarter of this year, the financial and operational results of Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. posted significant growth from revenues that, with 73.5 billion yuan (10.3 billion), have totaled a 72% percent increase over the same period in 2023 driven by the 74% percent increase in the turnover produced by the group's container fleet activity that amounted to 71.4 billion yuan. Operating profit was 33.1 billion yuan (+ 166%), with a contribution of 30.6 billion from the containerized shipping segment (+ 206%), and net profit stood at 24.1 billion (+ 281%), with a contribution of 22.8 billion from the shipping containerized (+ 375%).
In the third quarter of 2024, the Chinese group's fleet of container ships carried cargo volumes of 6.58 million teu containers (+ 8.6%), assets that produced revenues of 67.4 billion yuan (+ 79.8%). A total of 1.28 million teu (+ 19.7%) with revenues of 22.1 billion yuan (+ 115.1%) were transported on the only transacifications routes. On the Asia-Europe routes the total transported was 980mila teu (-11.9%) with corresponding revenues of 16.1 billion (+ 103.8%). Intra-Asian maritime services carried 2.28 million teu (+ 9.0%) totaling revenues of 15.9 billion (+ 52.6%). China's domestic services alone carried 1.33 million teu (+ 19.3%) with revenues of 2.8 billion (-0.6%). The other international services carried 699mila teu (+ 5.6%) generating revenues of 10.5 billion (+ 72.8%).
In the July-September period of this year COSCO Shipping Line, the group's main containerized shipping company, transported 4.65 million teu (+ 10.8%), assets that produced revenue of 46.3 billion yuan (+ 79.1%).