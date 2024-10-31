Green light to the forecast budget and the three-year plan of the work of the AdSP of Eastern Liguria

On Tuesday, the Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the East Ligurian Sea approved the 2025 forecast budget, the Triennial Plan Public Works and the Triennial Plan of the Purchases of Beni and Services. In 2025-2027, the port authority, which operates the ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara, will invest more than 452 million euros in dredging, new works, maintenance, recovery and valorization at the port-city interface, transition energy and digital, intermodality and security. In addition, 22.9 million in 2025, 25.0 million in 2026 and 14.4 million euros in 2027 will be invested in the so-called "technical services" (design, direction works, studies, testing, testing etc. etc.), necessary for the realization of the interventions envisaged by the Triennale Public Works Plan as well as for other goods and services.
The 2025 forecast budget of the AdSP approved by the Management Committee estimates current revenues of 30 million euros, compared with expenses of the same nature for around 22.8 million euros, with a current account surplus of around seven million euros. euro. The current revenue forecast for 2024 was 29.4 million and the current exits 21.8 million, while the 2023 budget had recorded figures of 30.1 million and 21.5 million euros, respectively.
The Port Authority highlighted that the resources planned for next year, "together with the consistency of those already available, will eventually also allow for flexible lending operations, to start the important investments planned." in 2025 and amounted to approximately 139 million euros, of which 50 per cent were borne by private individuals.
At the meeting of the Management Committee, the Port System Authority made it known that in the first nine months of this year, container traffic in the port of La Spezia marked an increase of 8.1% percent over the same period in 2023, with a consequent increase of 10% percent of the amount of port fees.
Meanwhile in La Spezia, on 14 and November 15 next at the Auditorium Giorgio Bucchioni of the AdSP, the first edition of "A Bridge To Africa" will be held, an event aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between Italy and North African countries, with a focus particular on Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia. At the heart of the event will be topics of great relevance such as industrialization, infrastructureship and energy and digital transition.