Torbianelli: CIPESS gives the green light to the financing of the future Pier VIII of the port of Trieste

Commenting on yesterday's green light from the Interministerial Committee
for Economic Planning and Sustainable Development (CIPESS)
the financing of €206.9 million for phase 1 of the
construction of the future Pier VIII of the port of Trieste, the
Extraordinary Commissioner of the Port System Authority
of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, Vittorio Torbianelli, underlined
that it is "a passage of great value for our
port" and "a project that, after those of the PNC/PNRR,
sees our port system further recognized by
of the government as a strategic area for the development of the role of the
of Italy in the context of European ports,
enhancing the Trieste model based on the concepts of
collaboration between public and private, of full integration
between the sea and the rail/intermodal system".
In July 2023, the construction company I.CO.P., the
terminal operator HHLA PLT Italy, which is a subsidiary of
by the German HHLA and by the Italians Francesco Parisi, I.CO.P. and
Interporto Bologna, and its subsidiary Logistica Giuliana had
sent to the Port System Authority a proposal for
public-private partnership for the construction of a container
Terminal with a capacity of 1.6 million TEUs at Pier VIII
of the Julian airport, while requesting a declaration of
public interest in the work. The PPP presupposes the stipulation of a
long-term contract that assumes a cost of the intervention of 315
million euros, of which 206.9 million covered by the public and
the remaining share from the private party.
In yesterday's meeting, the CIPESS expressed its opinion
about the convenience and feasibility of using PPPs (ex
Article 175, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no. no. 36/2023). This opinion is
preparatory to the decree financing the public part
of the work by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, which
will issue a special decree to this effect.