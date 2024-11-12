The Port of Seville has won the ESPO Award 2024

The ESPO Award on Social Integration of Ports for 2024
of the Association of European Ports was awarded to the
port of Seville for its project "Circular Economy for
Valorising Maintenance Dredging Sediments" developed for
to meet the need for sustainable management, in compliance with the
of the principles of the circular economy, of the sediments extracted during
the maintenance campaigns of the Eurovía del Guadalquivir,
used as a maritime access route to the port
Spanish. The award was presented by Magda Kopczynska,
Director General of DG Move of the European Commission, during the
a ceremony held last Wednesday at the Albert Hall
of Brussels.
"For years - recalled the president of the Authority
Port of Seville, Rafael Carmona, on the occasion of the ceremony -
We work to enhance dredging sediments as a resource, not
waste, and we use them to create new habitats and improve
ecosystems, as well as to strengthen agriculture and
the ceramics industry, promoting the production of bricks with
Guadalquivir. With the collaboration of research groups and
key stakeholders in the estuary, we have identified the uses
benefits of sediments and for this reason we are inspired by the concept of
circular economy".