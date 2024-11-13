In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Genoa decreased by -4.9% while in Savona-Vado it grew by +15.7%
Marked increase in containers in transshipment caused by the Red Sea crisis. Cruises are down
Genova
November 13, 2024
Last September, the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure
handled a total of 5.52 million tons of goods,
with a slight decrease of -0.7% on September 2023, of which 3.98 million
of tons handled in the port of the Ligurian capital
(-5.7%) and 1.54 million tons in Savona-Vado (+14.8%).
In the third quarter of 2024, total traffic in the two
Ligurian ports was 16.18 million tons of
loads, with a decrease of -0.1% on the same period of the
last year. In the port of Genoa alone, traffic amounted to
to 11.82 million tonnes, with a decrease of -4.9% slowed down
from the increases in containerized cargo traffic alone, which is
result of 5.82 million tonnes (+11.0%) with a
container handling of 624,445 TEUs (+7.6%), and the
Vegetable oil and wine trafficking amounted to 86 thousand tons
(+6,1%). The volume of conventional goods totaled 2.64
million tons (-6.1%). Accentuated the reduction of
bulk cargo, with solid cargoes amounting to 170 thousand
tonnes in the commercial segment (-14.0%) and 172 thousand tonnes
in the industrial sector (-50.0%) and with liquid loads that
A total of 2.63 million tonnes of mineral oils were recorded
(-23.8%) and 107 thousand tons of chemicals (-12.9%). The
Fuel and on-board supplies increased by
+15.5% rising to 229 thousand tons.
In the July-September period of this year, however, traffic
in the port of Savona-Vado, with a total of 4.36 million
tons marked an increase of +15.7% generated by goods
and dry bulk cargo. In the goods sector
containerized traffic was 1.75 million
tons (+64.1%) with a container handling of
118,485 TEUs (+26.9%) and in that of conventional goods of 1.19
million tons (+16.6%). The increase in the volumes of
Dry bulk with 490 thousand tons of cargo handled
(+19,5%). In the liquid bulk sector, oil traffic
was 1.37 million tonnes (-9.5%) and
that of other cargoes of 16 thousand tons (-44.5%). The
fuel supplies and on-board supplies are
amounted to 13 thousand tons (-8.1%).
Regarding the increase in containerized goods that concerned
both the port of Genoa and that of Savona-Vado, the Authority
of the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea recalled that the
Red Sea crisis that has been ongoing since the beginning of the year, which has led to
a reorganisation of the networks of scheduled services to avoid the
transit through the Suez Canal, has favored the ports
closest to the Strait of Gibraltar, in
Spanish ports but also the two Ligurian ports that in the
third quarter of 2024 recorded an increase of +81.6%
of the transhipment containerized traffic that resulted in
equal to 143,117 TEUs, compared to import traffic and
exports which, with a total of 599,813 TEUs, marked only one
slight increase of +0.9%.
With regard to passenger traffic, the port of Genoa has
closed the third quarter of this year with 1.39 million
ferry passengers (-1.2%) and 516 thousand cruise passengers (-12.9%),
while in Savona-Vado there were 286 thousand ferry passengers
(+27.0%) and cruise passengers 188 thousand (-21.0%). About the decline of the
cruise traffic in both Ligurian ports, the Port Authority has
noted that "the reasons for the slowdown depend on
mainly by some infrastructural interventions underway in the
port of Genoa, which inhibit the use of a berth and,
above all, from the location choices of the
navigation and in the definition of its commercial offer
arranged for the transfer of some ships from the Mediterranean
Western towards areas with greater profitability".
