DFDS and Ekol have second thoughts and agreed on the sale of the Turkish company's international network to the Danish group

After giving up the acquisition of the international network
of the Turkish Ekol Logistics, an operation announced in
April and cancelled in recent days due to the responsibility that
DFDS charged on contract terms that were not met and that
Ekol blamed unfair demands made by the group
Danish maritime and logistics
(
of 9
April
and 4
November
2024), on Friday DFDS unexpectedly
Press Release of Acquisition of the Company's International Network
that connects Turkey to Europe.
The Copenhagen group specified that the acquisition is
based on a revision of the previous agreement, in particular
in relation to the amount of debt included in the transaction. If
in April, DFDS announced that the acquisition had a value of
1.9 billion Danish kroner (€260 million), now has
announced that the acquisition takes place at a price of 1.8 billion
of crowns (240 million euros) which does not include debts. The group
Danish specified that since last April Ekol has contracted
additional debts that are excluded from the new agreement and that the value of the
of the transaction, amounting to 1.5 billion crowns
is unchanged from last April.
DFDS also announced that the new agreement also includes
an option to extend the duration of the arrangement under which the
DFDS ships dock at the Ekol ro-ro terminal in the port of
Turkish Yalova. The fleet of ro-pax ships that the DFDS Group operates in the
Mediterraneo has Ekol Logistics as its main customer.
Confirming that the
transaction by the scheduled date of last November 1st, the
President of Ekol, Ahmet Musul, expressed his thanks
for the great attention and support to the sale procedure
of the activities by Burak Daglioglu, president
of the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic
of Turkey, which - explained Musul - "have allowed the
parties to meet and reconsider negotiations'. Specifying
that for Ekol the operation had and has the purpose of creating the basis for
proceed more quickly and more solidly towards
the company's sustainable growth objectives in the
technology, warehouse management and distribution,
while allowing DFDS to expand its logistics network in
and to connect it to Turkey by offering solutions
end-to-end logistics and transport services to customers trading between
Turkey and Europe, Musul highlighted that "this
decision is also of great importance to contribute to the
to the influx of foreign capital into our country".