The seafarers of the Galaxy Leader have been hostage for a year

A year has passed since the seizure in the Red Sea of the
Galaxy Leader
of Japan's NYK and since then seafarers
of the ship are still hostage to the rebels
(
of 20
November
2023). The pure car and truck carrier had been
assaulted by an armed squad of Houthi militiamen who arrived on board
with a helicopter. A conducted mode of attack
subsequently rarely and replicated in April by a commando
Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps who
had seized the container ship MSC Aries
. From the end
last year, the Houthis mainly carried out attacks on the
ships in the Red Sea region with the use of missiles and drones.
Today in Hong Kong, the Secretary General of the International
The Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has renewed its call for the release of the
seafarers of the Galaxy Leader: "It seems incredible -
said Guy Platten - that a year has passed and that the crew of the
Galaxy Leader is still being held hostage. Maritime
innocent and families whose lives have been permanently changed
by geopolitical forces completely out of their control. The
seafarers, some of whom have been at sea for almost two years -
denounced Platten - were detained against their will
with only limited contact with their families, friends and people
dear. This is unacceptable and must not be allowed
this continues. Right now we are thinking about seafarers and
all those who have been affected and we continue to ask that
humanity prevails and that they are immediately released."