Masucci confirmed as president of the Italian Propeller Clubs
New mandate for the three-year period 2024-2027
Genova
November 18, 2024
On Friday the assembly of the Italian Propeller Clubs,
held in La Spezia, confirmed Umberto Masucci as president
for the three-year period 2024-2027. "The next mandate - he
declared Masucci on the occasion of his re-election - will continue
in the name of the many national and international activities
and will be particularly dedicated to the ideas of the new
generations". "We are proud - he added - of the 26
Clubs scattered throughout the country and the 1,400 members
representatives of the world of shipping, ports and
of logistics. A great result if you think that at the beginning, about
40 years ago, there were only eight clubs. The Propeller continues to
to be a place for discussion and ideas at the service of the cluster
maritime, port and logistics".
