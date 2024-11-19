The final agreement on the port workers' contract has been signed

Following the approval last month of the hypothesis
agreement on the contract of port workers by both the
workers and association governance bodies
(
of 8
and 8
October 2024), yesterday in Rome, at the headquarters of the Association of
Italian ports, the parties have signed the "memorandum of agreement"
which constitutes the application guideline for companies and
port workers on the different aspects of contract renewal.
Commenting on the signing of the final agreement, the President
of the Italian Association of Port Terminal Operators (Assiterminal),
Tomaso Cognolato, said that the agreement is the result of "a
year of negotiations, of sometimes very heated confrontation, some of which
strikes but also some moments of tense dialectic
within their respective delegations" which "have
finally brought to this moment that re-establishes the centrality
of our contract in a context that increasingly needs
of stability and the same rules for everyone". "We reiterate
the presence - added the director of the association, Alessandro
Ferrari - of new elements, in terms of welfare and
apprenticeships that open up to tools of modernity even the
our sector, as well as an economic balance for the workers who
confirm our contract among the most "favorable"
(whatever some say) while still preserving a balance
on business costs, taking into account the stagnant commercial context
For years, as repeatedly reiterated, numbers in hand, from all
the associations of the cluster".