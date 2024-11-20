On the former Carbonile of the port of Genoa, the construction sites of the breakwater and the subport tunnel

The areas called former Carbonile in the port of Genoa, which are
were the subject of the judicial investigation that involved the top management
of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea,
of the Liguria Region and the Spinelli group
(
of 7
May
2024), have been allocated to the construction sites of the new dam
breakwater and the subport tunnel of the port of Genoa. It has
resolved yesterday by the Management Committee of the Supervisory Authority
Port System, an entity that currently has full availability
of these areas that will initially be occupied by Autostrade to
Italy and subsequently will be used for related needs
to the second phase of construction of the dam.
In a note, the Port Authority explained that "with the adoption of
This temporary solution is ensured, in the interest of the
ports and the development of strategic infrastructures,
the continuity of the works related to the construction of the
sub-port tunnel pending the start of the filling works of
Calata Concenter, for which the
compliance with the indications set by the local Superintendence and
at the same time, it places an important piece for Phase 2 of the new
Genoa dam".