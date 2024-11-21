Euroseas orders the construction of two 4,300 TEU feeder container carriers in China

The Greek Euroseas, which owns a fleet of 23
container ship with a total capacity of 67 thousand TEUs and has
four more ships under construction, has ordered the shipyard
Chinese Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co.
Two units with a capacity of 4,300 TEUs that will be
taken delivery in the fourth quarter of 2027. The saleswoman has a
total value of about 60 million dollars.
Meanwhile, Euroseas closed the third quarter of 2024 with
revenues from the rental of its fleet equal to 55.4
million dollars, up +5.8% over the same period
last year. The increase in costs is much more pronounced
operating operations that totalled €23.5 million (+34.8%), with a
generalized increase in charges including those for the introduction
of ships in dry dock (+575.9%) and for voyages (+140.4%);
In addition, the third quarter of 2023 had benefited from income
resulting from the termination of rental agreements equal to 16.0
million dollars partially offset by losses due to reduction
worth €13.8 million. Operating profit amounted to
to $30.7 million (-7.8%) and net income to $27.6 million
(-14,2%).
In the first nine months of 2024, the company reported revenues
Base Time Charter of $164.0 million, with a
Progression of +13.0% over the same period of 2023. The profit
operating income was €93.4 million (+1.8%) and net profit of
88.4 million (-1.6%).