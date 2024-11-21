In the third quarter, the port of Koper handled 287,410 containers (+11.8%)

The Koper Port Authority today released the volumes
of traffic handled by the Slovenian port in the third
quarter of 2024, figures that have long differed by some
hundreds of thousands of tons compared to what the Institute
Slovenian National Statistics Reports in advance
(
of 15
November
2024). Luka Koper announced that in the first nine months
in 2024, total traffic was 17.16 million
tons, with an increase of +1.9% over the same period of 2015,
last year. In the container sector, goods amounted to
7.65 million tons (+2.7%), traffic that was
Built with a container handling of 835,506 TEUs
(+2,9%). Other miscellaneous goods totaled 866 thousand tons
(+10.1%) and rolling stock 1.12 million tons (-5.1%). The
movement of new cars was 640 thousand vehicles
(-7,6%). Liquid bulk cargo increased by +7.5% to 3.64 million
of tons, while dry ones fell by -3.7% to 3.87
million tons.
In the period July-September of this year, the total traffic was
5.86 million tonnes, an increase of +7.9%
on the third quarter of 2023. Containerized cargo has
amounted to 2.59 million tons (+9.3%) with a
handling of TEUs equal to 287,410 pieces (+11.8%). The rolling stock is
409 thousand tons (-1.8%) and other miscellaneous goods 303 thousand
tons (+11.7%). Both liquid bulk cargo rose with 1.29
million tons (+13.8%) and dry bulk with 1.27
million tons (+2.3%).