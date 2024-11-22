Project by Vezzani from Ovada to create an automotive terminal in Porto Marghera

Vezzani Spa, a company based in Ovada (Alessandria) specialized
in systems for recycling scrap metal, presented
application for the issuance of a state-owned concession on an area of
quay (former Sirma berth and state strip behind)
inside the terminal dock of the South Industrial Canal in
Marghera with the aim of creating a new port terminal and
industrial for automotive logistics. The concession is
required for a duration of 25 years.
In Marghera, Vezzani owns an industrial area
disused 27 hectares close to the evolution basin of the Canal
Industriale Sud on which the former Sirma quay stands. Intention
of the company is to carry out the conversion of its
area for logistical and industrial use where it intends to carry out the
port business activities on behalf of third parties pursuant to the
Articles 16 and 18 of Law 84/94, in order to carry out
embarkation and disembarkation of car carriers as well as activities
assistance to naval, rail and road transport carriers
of cars and other rolling stock vehicles and logistics services
handling, storage and storage.
Among the factors that led Vezzani to design the
creation of a port terminal for the automotive industry in Marghera
the company's observation of the lack, in the
north-Adriatic chessboard, with the sole exception of Monfalcone,
other terminals of this type suitable for the management of large
volumes as is the case in the Slovenian port of Koper which over the years -
Vezzani recalls - has experienced rapid growth in an ideal
non-competition situation in the area. In addition, the Ovada company
notes that, if the port of Monfalcone in terms of size and conformation
does not seem to worry about Koper's growth on the Italian side
of the north-Adriatic region do not seem to have the tools and
characteristics suitable for being able to produce a viable alternative to the
Slovenian port if not in Venice, which - observes the company -
It has huge spaces available, although still to be redeveloped.