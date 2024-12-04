In the first nine months of this year, the value of Attica's after-tax profit fell by -24.4%

In the first nine months of 2024, the shipowners' group's revenues
Greek Attica Holdings amounted to €593.4 million, with a
increase of +27.4% over the same period of last year
generated by the effect, for the first time over the entire period,
of the merger by incorporation of the compatriot
Anek implemented on December 4, 2023
2023). EBITDA recorded a
down by -22.9% as it amounted to €93.5 million and profit
after taxes, it fell by -24.4% to 45.3 million euros.
The Attica Group announced that the results of the first nine months of
this year they are affected by extraordinary charges of € 18.5 million relating to
expenses related to the merger, including operating costs
related to fleet, maritime services and training, and
integration of on-board and ground personnel. In addition, on the costs
Acquisitions of emission allowances worth €14.1 million
under the Emissions Trading System
EU ETS, which came into force last year
January.
In the period January-September of this year, the group's fleet
which consists of 43 ro-pax and ro-ro ships all of
property except for two ro-pax rentals, it has
6.1 million passengers (+12.2%), 1.1 million passengers
private cars (+25.3%) and 407 thousand trucks (+27.4%). The number of
departures made in the period by ships rose by +7.4%
to a total of 14,411.