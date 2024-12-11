Korea will invest nearly $10 billion in the new Jinhae port area in Busan

Today, the South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries
presented a plan to consolidate the role of the Port of Busan
as a global port hub, with the aim of increasing its
competitiveness by making it the third largest port in the world, which is
focused on the construction of the new port area by 2045
Jinhae with a total investment of 14,000 billion won
($9.8 billion). Minister Kang Do-Hyung specified
that the new port area will be similar to that of Tuas in
construction in Singapore: "We will create - he underlined -
an infrastructure where ships from
30,000 TEUs, surpassing the 24,000 TEU class that is currently
largest ships in the world, and we will create areas of
storage that will be 1.5 times larger than those
existing'.
Do-Hyung announced that for the management of the nine quays
of the first phase of the Jinhae New Port project will be
selected a single operator, phase that will have a
of annual traffic of over six million TEUs. A capacity
- the minister pointed out - which will make it possible to manage
the volume of traffic currently more
substantial in the Port of Busan, amounting to 6.5 million TEUs, which is
that of THE Alliance, the vessel sharing agreement established
by the companies HMM, ONE and Yang Ming which is currently the
largest customer of the South Korean port.
Do-Hyung explained that if a single operator managed
traffic brought by THE Alliance, this
would allow the docks to operate efficiently and reduce
the transshipment of containers to other
Moli. Transhipment activities which, in relation to the
transfer of cargo from one ship to another, however, represents
a core business of the port of Busan, a port that currently handles
76.8% of Korea's entire containerized shipping traffic
of the South and manages 97% of the entire transhipment traffic.
By announcing that the transshipment from ship to ship of a
generates an added value of about 150,000 won (105
dollars), including port fees, storage fees, and other
the Minister noted that, however, the activity of the
of transhipment is generating some operational difficulties, in particular
in particular in the transhipment of cargo on other port piers and
in the inefficient management of moorings as the port areas
are operated by many terminal companies. In 2023, the year in which
the port of Busan handled an equal container traffic
totalling over 22.7 million TEUs, the
transport of a container from one pier to another have totaled
A volume of 2.32 million TEUs and additional logistics costs
amounting to 55.1 billion won ($38 million).
In addition to the new port infrastructure, the plan provides for the
construction of new surfaces of 3.62 million square meters
near the port of Busan where it is intended to attract large
global logistics companies whose investments would be supported
by the State.