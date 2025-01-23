The Panama Canal is and will continue to be
Panamanian. This was underlined by the President of the Republic of
Panama, José Raúl Mulino, speaking yesterday at the World
Economic Forum underway in Davos, responding to the repeated
statements by the new US President Donald Trump according to
in which the United States will regain control of the Panama Canal.
Mulino specified that the canal is Panamanian and
"recognized both by international law and by nations
of the world, and ratified in a treaty with the United States,
contrary to what was recently stated by the new president of
that country, Donald Trump." Specifying that Panama is a
An ally and friend of the United States and its partner
commercial activity, Mulino pointed out that the relations between the two
nations must be geared towards achieving
based on common interests and not on impracticable legal cases:
"It is not possible - noted the Panamanian president
- ignoring international law to impose criteria in an era
very far from that of Teddy Roosevelt. So, I think that
should not worry me since from a strictly
legal is absolutely impossible".
If Mulino has closed the door to Trump's ambitions to
regain possession of the canal, the Panamanian president has left
open glimmers of interest that Panama can
share with the new federal administration in Washington,
starting from the control of migration flows to the United States:
this, he said, is of interest to the United States and has
added - "I have said on several occasions that the border
The southern United States begins in Panama, not Mexico,
Because we have a problem there, and obviously no one of them
those illegal immigrants aspire to stay in Panama, nor
in Costa Rica or Nicaragua. They aspire to remain in the States
United with the means by which they get there."
Mulino highlighted that Panama, due to its exceptional
strategic position, it has relations with a multitude of nations
and - implicitly referring to the concerns of the
manifested by the new American government due to the growing presence of
interests of China in Panama, Mulino said that for Panama and
his channel "the United States is the first customer, China
the second; followed by Japan and three important countries
Latin Americans who depend on our route for the most part
part of their exports".
Donald is expected to speak in Davos this afternoon
Trump who just three days ago, in his inaugural speech,
dwelled again on the question of the Panama Canal: "the
President McKinley - said the new American president - has made
our country very rich through rates and talent - it was a
innate businessman - and gave Teddy Roosevelt the money for many
of the great things it has done, including the Panama Canal which - has
Trump added - it was stupidly given to the nation of
Panama after the United States – the United States I mean,
Think about it – they've spent more money than they've ever spent
previously spent on a project and lost 38,000 lives
in the construction of the Panama Canal. We were treated a lot
bad for this stupid gift that - Trump said - does not
should never have been done, and the promises of Panama in our
comparisons have been disregarded. The purpose of our agreement is to
The spirit of our treaty have been totally violated. The ships
have been subjected to absolutely excessive tariffs and
they have not been treated fairly in any shape or manner. And this
includes the US Navy. And, more than anything else," he concluded
China is managing the Panama Canal. And we didn't give it
to China. We gave it to Panama and we are taking it back."
If the wave of populism that blows in many regions of the world
should it be further accentuated, who knows that in the near future
someone does not want to regain possession of the Suez Canal by stealing it
to the Egyptians to hand it over, perhaps, to the French or the English
or, why not, to Italians in consideration of their birthplace
in Fiera di Primiero of the canal designer. Or perhaps to the
Austrians, given Luigi Negrelli's Austrian citizenship?