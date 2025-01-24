The unions confirm the three-day strike of the workers of the Port Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea

The Campania regional secretariats of Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and
Uiltrasporti expressed deep disappointment with the outcome of the
discussion that took place yesterday with the Secretary General of the Authority
of the Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea on the issue of
contractual conditions of the employees of the entity that the unions
denounce that they are not applied. A complaint that had led to the
proclamation of a strike then suspended and then again
confirmed.
Following yesterday's meeting, the trade unions
explained that "no
a sign of openness towards workers
aimed at re-establishing a climate of détente in relations between the
Parts. Despite repeated requests and arguments
presented by the undersigned - underlined Filt, Fit and Uilt -
The administration proved to be adamant, refusing
constructive confrontation and maintaining one's own positions
initials. The most worrying fact remains, however, the mass
under discussion of the CCNL of ports and the second agreements
level, already signed, by the administration, whose
reliability and credibility are seriously
compromised making it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to
continuation of a contractual relationship based on good faith and
respect for agreements".
"The administration's strategy - noted the
trade unions - seems to be only that of delegitimization
of trade union representatives with direct and
Custom. A modality that, for some time now, has put in place
a technique that is anything but democratic and
respectful of the roles and workers who are
paying, even in terms of wages, the cost of a battle
legitimate, to defend their rights and the set of rules
which regulates the port system".
The regional secretariats concluded by announcing the
resumption of protest action confirming the strike already
proclaimed for 31 January, 3 and 4 February next.