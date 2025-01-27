The activity of providing temporary port work in the ports of Bari, Brindisi, Manfredonia and Barletta has been assigned

The tender for the identification of the companies authorized to
provision of temporary port work in managed ports
by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Meridionale ended with the award of this
service in the port of Bari to Nazario Sauro Società
Cooperative, for an estimated award amount of 45 thousand
euro. Amount that is identical for the services carried out in the other
three ports of Brindisi, where the activity was
awarded to the Nicola and Salvatore Briamo Port Company
Cooperative Society, in the port of Manfredonia where the
service is contracted out to Coop. Port Services Cardinale
Orsini, and in the port of Barletta, where the activity is
was assigned to the Barletta Single Port Workers Company
Molfetta Trani.
The duration of the service is set at eight years and can be extended
of one year.