HHLA signs a collective labour agreement with ver.di

The German terminal operator Hamburger Hafen und
Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHLA) has signed an agreement on the
Collective agreement of the company's employees with Ver.Di, the
a union that had long opposed the sale of shares
HHLA shares in the hands of public bodies to the shipping group
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) through the company
wholly owned Luxembourg subsidiary SAS Shipping Agencies
Services. The operation, based on the maintenance of control of
HHLA through 50.1% of its capital held by HGV,
companies of the city-state of Hamburg, and on the
MSC's stake in the capital with the remaining 49.9% stake,
had been definitively authorized by the Hamburg Parliament
at the end of last summer
(
of 4
September
2024).
In his repeated statements against the sale,
However, Ver.Di had expressed support for the fact that the agreement
of the sale of capital shares included measures for the
safeguarding the jobs of employees, protections that the
union had stressed that they had to be ensured by a
collective agreement. Contractual agreement whose signature is
was announced today. "This collective agreement has long lasted
- underlined the human resources manager of
HHLA, Torben Seebold - forms the basis for acceleration
the implementation of crucial transformation projects for
ensure the economic well-being of HHLA and our employees.
Together we have achieved our goal of putting people
at the heart of the transformation, while improving the
competitiveness of HHLA. To this end, we are establishing the
necessary operational changes resulting from automation and
from the optimization of processes with articulated training measures
and clear commitments to social security. This creates
promising prospects for HHLA and our employees
in the context of a dynamic market scenario".