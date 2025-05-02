Tender for the expansion and technological modernization of Gate IV of the Port of Trieste

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Orientale has launched the tender for the expansion and modernization
of Gate IV, which is the main access gate
at the port of Trieste. The project, co-funded by the Programme
Interreg VI-A Italy-Croatia 2021-2027, provides for the implementation of
an integrated gate system that will combine components
digital and digital infrastructure, allowing by 2026 the full
digitization of customs, logistics and security procedures.
The goal is to improve transit times, efficiency
controls and quality in the management of flows,
while reducing the margin of error in management processes.
The new system will make it possible to collect and analyse
data on the transit of vehicles, goods and people, promoting a flood of
integration with the port's telematic infrastructures.
The tender procedure for feasibility design
(PFTE) provides for a basic auction amount of
222 thousand euros, for a total of 247 thousand euros. The
design will concern both physical and
including software, hardware, interoperability services
and safety coordination in the design phase. On
infrastructure plan, the planned interventions - subject of the
design - will include, in addition to technological elements (such as
OCR cameras, QR/barcode scanners, software, etc.), even a series of
changes to the layout of the gate: the increase in the number of lanes
entrance to improve vehicular flow; the optimization of
lengths to avoid congestion on major roads
Trieste; the functional separation between lanes, so as to
ensure efficient outflow without interference between media
subject to controls and those exempt; the preparation of a
configuration that allows future extensions of the structure.
The design process will involve, in addition to the
competent institutions - Customs and Monopolies Agency,
Guardia di Finanza, Harbour Master's Office, Border Police
- also the economic categories representative of the
users of the port. At the same time, in terms of the management of
flows, the important results already achieved will be exploited
achieved with the Port Community System and the related procedures
digitized documentation.