The US and China agree to suspend tariffs for 90 days and reduce them by 115 percentage points

This morning the governments of the US and China released a
Joint declaration concluding negotiations between the
delegations of the two nations to the World Trade Organization in
Geneva in which they announce an agreement on the reduction of tariffs
customs duties applied by both parties, the value of which has been
enormously high after the American president
Donald Trump had signed executive orders that had imposed
"reciprocal duties" to China that were added to the
previous tariff increases, which was followed by the response of
Beijing had adopted similar countermeasures.
With the statement, in which the United States and Beijing recognize
the importance of their bilateral economic and trade relations
for both countries and for the global economy, the parties
committed to adopting various measures by next Wednesday
which provide for a commitment on the US side to cancel tariffs
91% on Chinese goods imposed by Executive Order 14259
of 8 April and with Executive Order 14266 of 9 April and a
Modify the 34% reciprocal duties imposed under the order
14257 of last April 2, with the suspension for the
90-day duration of the imposition of 24% duties and the
maintenance of the remaining duties of 10%. On the Chinese side, it is
91% duty cancellation on U.S. goods planned
and, about the 34% countervailing figures adopted in response to the duties
American reciprocal agreements, suspension for 90 days is envisaged
of the taxation of 24% and the maintenance of the remaining 10%.