Assiterminal, no to the indiscriminate introduction of surcharges for congestion in ports

Referring to the revival by some acronyms of the world
of road haulage of surcharges on the invoice determined by
ordinary serious criticalities that can be found in the operating cycles
in some Italian ports, the Italian Association of
Port Terminal Operators (Assiterminal) highlighted in a note that
"The affair seems to us to have already been governed by the recent
Introduction of the extra-time fee rule of the Decree-Law
infrastructure which, moreover, would require some precautions
to avoid risks of unconstitutionality: which is why
We have proposed a specific amendment".
In addition, the association recalls "that the Authorities of
Port System may well adopt regulatory and/or
control aimed at ensuring performance levels (of the
carriers and terminals) in compliance with the
on the quality of regulation envisaged at OECD and EU level.
In particular - specifies Assiterminal - the activity
regulatory framework "should" follow a precise procedure that
includes: collection of the need (which can be inferred
by the requests of road haulage associations); Verification
of its objectivity and genuineness; The experiment of
a market analysis aimed at identifying the "distance"
between the need and the market, ordinarily understood as normal
Meeting between "supply and demand" for each type
in the reference area; the identification of
measures to remedy the aforementioned distance (suitability check);
the verification of the proportionality of the measures (i.e. lack of
alternative measures less detrimental to the freedom to conduct a business)".
"We are not aware - continues the note of the association -
that, to date, most of the Authorities have put in place
be the appropriate investigation described above and have undertaken
consequent actions through the appropriate tools. Notice
instead the succession of initiatives on the individual territories,
fragmented if not sometimes even aimed at specific
Operators; initiatives in any case solely focused on
operational dynamics of the ports and not on the supply chain, with the obvious
risk of instrumentalization and fueling a non-transparent
competitiveness of the system as a whole".
According to Assiterminal, "the evolution of PCS and systems
of booking slots used by most operators
already allows a planning of withdrawals and
deliveries net of the problems that the haulier experiences,
on his skin, in the entire cycle of his journey (relationship and
negotiation dynamics between customer and shipper, critical issues
infrastructural ...). The terminals - underlines the association -
are "one" of the ganglia of the logistics chain: which
tends too often to identify them as "the" cause of
Any system dysfunctions are not good for us."
"It is obviously in the interest of terminal operators -
concludes the note - that logistics flows are orderly and regular
and Assiterminal, like the other associations in the sector, wants to be
An interlocutor always available to actively improve
the efficiency of port logistics, without penalizing users
with further increases in costs, especially in a context in which
The extra costs on the goods add up for very different reasons
from Italian port operations".