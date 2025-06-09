testata inforMARE
10 June 2025 - Year XXIX
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
07:02 GMT+2
PORTS
Agreement for the digitization of motorway traffic flows with the ports of Trieste and Monfalcone
It was signed by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea and Autostrade Alto Adriatico
Trieste
June 9, 2025
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea and Autostrade Alto Adriatico have signed an agreement for the implementation of experimental projects for the exchange of and integration of digital systems of information on the flow of motorway traffic to and from the ports of Trieste and Monfalcone. Announcing the agreement, the port authority recalled that currently about 50% of transits in and out of the port areas takes place through the motorway network, which remains therefore the most important artery. The objective of the agreement is to make these traffic flows more orderly, safe and easy and improve their handling along the motorway, toll booths and parking areas for heavy vehicles located along artery.

The agreement provides that Autostrade Alto Adriatico and AdSP will give life to technical tables to make available to hauliers entering and leaving ports, through applications and systems a series of information that facilitates the user himself and makes traffic management more effective vehicular.

«Managing flows in an increasingly efficient way linked to ports, taking advantage of digital - underlined the extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority, Vittorio Torbianelli - is a crucial issue. We cannot limit ourselves to the port sections of direct competence (such as the gates, which are also the subject of upcoming technological investments), but we must think along the entire route of heavy vehicles. This agreement with Autostrade Alto Adriatic is an important step to build a system that generates shared benefits for the community and for the entire logistics chain".
››› News file
Dominguez (IMO) urges investment in decarbonising shipping
SHIPPING
Dominguez (IMO) urges investment in decarbonising shipping
Munich/Brussels
Opportunity Green, Seas At Risk and Transport & Environment urge nations to include shipping emissions in their Nationally Determined Contributions
SHIPPING
USTR Proposes Changes to New Car Carrier and LNG Ship Taxes
Washington
Consultation period launched until 7 July
PORTS
Assiterminal, no to the indiscriminate introduction of congestion charges in ports
Genoa
The association underlines that the AdSPs can adopt regulatory and/or control measures aimed at guaranteeing performance levels
PORTS
In April, traffic in the port of Ravenna grew by +5.4%
Ravenna
A slight decline of -1% expected in May
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
PKP Cargo announces further collective layoffs affecting 2,429 employees in two years
TRANSPORTATION
In 2024, the incidence of transport costs on Italy's trade in goods increased
Rome
Exports up by +2.5% and imports by +4.2% (+4.2%)
PORTS
The UK's Department for Transport has unveiled a plan to accelerate port development
London
Kane: We are determined to make the projects that will really make a difference
SHIPYARDS
MSC reportedly intends to buy Romanian shipyard Damen Mangalia
Prague
It would be used for the construction of cruise ships, ro-pax and tugboats
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Medlog (MSC) Intermodal Terminal Opened in Paris Area
Geneva
It has an annual traffic capacity of over 100 thousand TEUs.
ASSOCIATIONS
The board of directors of the National Association of Port Companies and Enterprises has been renewed
Rome
Luca Grilli confirmed as president for fourth consecutive term
ENVIRONMENT
PSA strategic partner of GCMD initiative for decarbonisation of maritime sector
Singapore
It is the first port operator to join the project
INSTITUTIONS
Sergio Liardo will be the new general commander of the Port Authority Corps - Coast Guard
Rome
He will take over from Nicola Carlone in September
Construction of the first of two “Sonata” class luxury cruise ships has begun in Marghera
SHIPYARDS
Construction of the first of two "Sonata" class luxury cruise ships has begun in Marghera
Miami
Fincantieri will deliver the unit in 2027
PORTS
New traffic of Volkswagen cars at the Vezzani ro-ro terminal in Porto Marghera
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
HHLA acquires 60% of intermodal terminal in western Ukraine
Hamburg
It will have a container traffic capacity of 100 thousand TEUs
PORTS
Salvini's ministry appoints the presidents of the Italian AdSPs with an eyedropper and the maritime-port cluster protests (weakly)
SEAFARERS
Seafarers' wages rise of 5% over two years agreed
London
Goose (ITF): Positive result and fair outcome of difficult negotiations
TRADE
New tariffs, inflation and wars threaten to significantly reduce the growth of the world economy
Paris
Cormann (OECD): The economic outlook shows that the current political uncertainty is weakening trade and investment, reducing consumer and business confidence
PORTS
Container traffic at Chinese seaports increased by +7.7% in April
Beijing
In the first four months of this year, 98.8 million TEUs were handled (+8.1%)
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interporto Padova launches the tender to select a partner with which to develop the intermodal terminal's activities
Padua
The interport company gets 30% of the capital of the new Intermodal Terminal Padova
Submission act signed to allow Gulf Terminal expansion works to begin
PORTS
Submission act signed to allow Gulf Terminal expansion works to begin
The Spice
Musso: a crucial step for our company
SHIPYARDS
The new cruise ship Mein Schiff Flow launched in Monfalcone
Hamburg/Monfalcone
Fincantieri will deliver it to TUI Cruises in the middle of next year
PORTS
U.S. Port Authority Association Urges USTR to Scrap Further Tariff on Chinese STS Cranes
Washington
Over ten years, the value of orders for these cranes would rise from $2.47 billion to $6.68 billion.
SAFETY & SECURITY
European Commission proposes Black Sea maritime security hub
Brussels
The aim is to protect critical maritime infrastructure and the marine environment.
PORTS
The process of assigning the Taranto Logistics Platform for wind energy to Vestas has been completed
Taranto
Last month, freight traffic in the Apulian port increased by +22.3%
Sharp increase in cases of abandoned ships
SEAFARERS
Sharp increase in cases of abandoned ships
London
There are currently 158. Cotton and Trowsdale (ITF): Impunity is growing at all levels; urgent reform is needed
TRUCKING
The Swiss government intends to apply the heavy vehicle tax to electrically powered trucks as well
Bern
The extension is planned starting from 2029
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in the port of Tanger Med grew by +13.4%
Anjara
37.6 million tons of cargo moved
PORTS
The new cruise terminal was inaugurated in the port of Koper
Coper
In September, the former maritime station recorded the arrival of its thousandth cruise ship
More needs to be done to promote scalable zero-emission fuels for shipping decarbonisation
SHIPPING
More needs to be done to promote scalable zero-emission fuels for shipping decarbonisation
Copenhagen
This is highlighted in a new report by the Getting to Zero Coalition and the Global Maritime Forum
SHIPPING
Port regulation scheme for ship-to-ship LNG/bioGNL bunkering operations approved in Italy
Rome
Decisive fuel - Assogasliquidi underlines - to reach the decarbonisation objectives of maritime transport
INSURANCE
While traditional shipping risks are diminishing, other dangers are increasing.
Munich
Allianz Commercial’s "Safety and Shipping Review 2025" Released. 2024 Will See All-Time Lowest Ship Losses
PORTS
US Government Pushes to Take Over Port Management in Panama and Australia from China
Arlington/Sydney
They would be implemented through companies linked to the Trump administration
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Mercitalia Logistics becomes FS Logistix, an integrated digital platform for end-to-end freight transport
Rome
Integration of the eight companies that make up the logistics sector of the FS group
LOGISTICS
F2i integrates FHP Holding Portuale and Compagnia Ferroviaria Italiana into FHP Group
Milan
The aim is to make it the leading Italian operator of integrated maritime-land logistics in the dry bulk and break-bulk sector.
SHIPPING
MOL confirms new US taxes on Chinese vessels could impact its upcoming orders
Tokyo
The company announces that it will take cautious decisions in selecting shipyards
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The Unione Interporti Riuniti proposes the introduction of "terminal bonuses"
Venice
Incentive mechanisms for railway terminals are requested, which include aspects of railway operations, not only port operations, and terminalisation
SHIPPING
ITF and Argentine union CATT against new provisions for the maritime sector of the Milei government
Buenos Aires/London
Cotton: These measures will trigger a race to the bottom in wages and working conditions
G20 trade value up cyclically in first quarter of 2025
TRADE
G20 trade value up cyclically in first quarter of 2025
Paris
Trade in services recorded a -0.7% decline in exports and a +1.0% increase in imports
PORTS
In April, freight traffic in the ports of Barcelona and Algeciras increased. Decline in Valencia
Algeciras/Barcelona/Madrid/Valencia
In the first four months of 2025, Spanish ports handled 182.0 million tonnes (-1.9%)
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The renewal proposal for the National Collective Labour Agreement for Railway Activities and the FS Italiane Company Contract has been signed
Rome
Salary increases recognized for an average monthly amount of 230 euros
ECONOMY
The European Commission has published "The EU Blue Economy Report 2025"
Brussels
In 2022, the blue economy directly employed 4.82 million people and generated nearly €890 billion in revenues
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In 2024, the number of combined transport shipments in Europe grew by +5.2%
Brussels
Performance in tonne-km increased by +8.4%
In the first quarter, freight traffic in the port of Naples grew by +4.3%, while in Salerno it fell by -3.4%
PORTS
In the first quarter, freight traffic in the port of Naples grew by +4.3%, while in Salerno it fell by -3.4%
Naples
-12.1% drop in cruise passengers in the Campania capital
ACCIDENTS
Destroyer launch failed in North Korea
Pyongyang
The incident in the presence of dictator Kim Jong-un
SHIPPING
FMC investigates whether US flag state harms foreign trade
Washington
Initial 90-day period for public comment
PORTS
While waiting for answers from the justice system, Hapag-Lloyd urges the Italian government to reactivate the concession to Genoa Port Terminal
Genoa
We cannot move forward with our investment plans - the company denounces - if the concession is suddenly considered to expire at the end of June
SHIPPING
António Guterres: Without maritime security there can be no global security
New York
Travlos (Union of Greek Shipowners): If the global shipping system stops, the world economy will collapse in just 90 days
COMPANIES
Stonepeak (Textainer) has reached an agreement to buy Seaco
Hamilton
Concentration of $1.75 billion in container leasing market
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
SBB CFF FFS Cargo reorganizes combined transport business with cancellation of unprofitable services and redundancies
Bern
The goal is to reduce costs by 60 million francs per year by 2033.
In the first quarter of 2025, Viking cruise group revenues increased by +24.9%
CRUISES
In the first quarter of 2025, Viking cruise group revenues increased by +24.9%
Los Angeles
The period was closed with a net loss of -105.4 million dollars
TRUCKING
Government measures for road haulage? Good for Unatras/FAI-Conftrasporto. Bad for Trasportounito
Rome
Uggè: listen to the requests of the sector. Longo: totally ignore the requests
TRUCKING
Franchini (Ruote Libere): Government measures for road haulage leave the category's problems unchanged
Modena
It even ends up - he denounces - worsening the situation
PORTS
Container traffic at Eurokai port terminals grew by +11.0% in the first three months of 2025
Hamburg
In Germany the increase was +16.5%, in Italy +4.0% and in other foreign terminals +2.8%
LOGISTICS
Automotive logistics companies suffer a collapse in volumes handled
Brussels
Göbel: We urgently need to rebuild trust in the sector
Israeli ZIM's quarterly performance was very positive
SHIPPING
Israeli ZIM's quarterly performance was very positive
Haifa
Revenues grew by +28.5% in the first three months of 2025. Ships transported 944 thousand containers (+11.6%)
CRUISES
MSC Cruises orders two more World-class cruise ships from Chantiers de l'Atlantique
Paris
They will be taken into delivery in 2029 and 2030
SHIPPING
WSC: US decision to tax all foreign car carriers is wrong
Washington
The association asks the USTR to launch a public consultation
PORTS
First port terminal for car traffic of Greek Neptune Lines
Piraeus
It will be inaugurated next year in the French port of Port-La Nouvelle
MEETINGS
The assembly of the association of Genoese maritime agents and brokers will be held on June 16th
Genoa
Round Table on Genoa, the hub of the North West and the Mediterranean
COMPANIES
BN di Navigazione Board of Directors Renewed
Genoa
BluNavy aims to reach one million passengers by 2025
SHIPPING
Viking Line designs world's largest all-electric ro-pax vessel
Viking Line designs world's largest all-electric ro-pax vessel
Åland
PORTS
Record Monthly Container Traffic at Turkish Ports
Ankara
In May, almost 1.4 million TEUs were handled (+17.6%)
ASSOCIATIONS
Sergio Landolfi has been elected president of the Customs Association of the Port of La Spezia
The Spice
The board of directors has been renewed
ASSOCIATIONS
The ferry industry elite will attend the Interferry conference in Salerno in October
Victoria
Event titled "Connections"
CHARITY
Uniport launches an initiative to support ALS research
Rome
Fundraising for the NeMO Clinical Center Serena Foundation Onlus
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
The Propeller Club of Genoa has analyzed risks and opportunities of using AI in the maritime and insurance sectors
Genoa
The importance of training in the use of technology was highlighted
SHIPYARDS
Chantiers de l'Atlantique delivers luxury cruising yacht Luminara to The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
Saint Nazaire
The ship will debut in Alaska
ASSOCIATIONS
Maritime transport, with suppliers and naval contractors, is the cornerstone of Italy's trade
Port Cervo
ANPAN Annual Congress in Sardinia
PORTS
Uiltrasporti, risk of chaos in Italian ports due to delays in appointing AdSP presidents
Rome
If we continue to distribute positions without taking into account the skills of future presidents - warns the union - we will be forced to mobilize
PORTS
Giampieri (Assoporti): the procedure for appointing AdSP presidents must find a quick solution
Rome
Hearing at the Chamber of Deputies
INDUSTRY
MAN Energy Solutions changes name to Everllence
Augusta
Brand born from the fusion of the English terms ever and excellence
COMPANIES
The Ministry of the Interior and Fincantieri sign the new legality protocol
Rome
SHIPYARDS
Vard delivers two CSOV vessels equipped with cyber notation
Trieste
They present all the mandatory requirements in terms of cybersecurity
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
An experimental section of the ultra-fast Hyper Transfer transport system will be built in Veneto
Munich
Capsules with magnetic levitation technology will be able to carry 12 tons of containerized cargo or 38 passengers
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
SBB urges UFT and ERA to take measures to avoid rail accidents caused by brake blocks
Bern
The Gotthard Base Tunnel has been fully reopened more than a year after a train derailment
PORTS
In the first four months of 2025, container traffic in the port of Augusta grew by +21.6%
Augusta
Di Sarcina: we are already reaping the first fruits of the movement of containers from Catania
PORTS
Italian ports participate in the latest edition of Transport Logistic in Monaco
Munich
The Italian Pavilion inaugurated
PORTS
One billion euros to restore Ukraine's port infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks
Odessa
PORTS
Entrance of 100 new special members in the port company CULMV of Genoa
Genoa
First entry of 45 units from next month
ASSOCIATIONS
Musolino was unanimously confirmed as president of MEDports
Tangier
The association brings together 33 port authorities in the Mediterranean basin
COMPANIES
In 2024, the Genoese Ente Bacini recorded record revenues
Genoa
Last year, 58 ships were placed in the five dry docks managed
EDUCATION
ALIS has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Network of Italian Logistics Schools
Rome
The aim is to strengthen the link between the world of school and the world of work.
INSTITUTIONS
Every euro invested in the Coast Guard generates a value of 1.53 euros for the national economy
Rome
Economic report on the Corps presented in Rome
LOGISTICS
European automotive logistics must look to the world
Brussels
Göbel (ECG): The challenges of our sector are global, and so must our responses be
PORTS
In April, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado decreased by -8.7%
Genoa
Stable volumes in the first port, while in the second a decrease of -27.7% was recorded
AVIATION
Natilus evaluates with Kuehne+Nagel the use of its mixed-wing aircraft in cargo transport
Schindellegi
They are designed to achieve a 30% reduction in fuel consumption and a 40% increase in load capacity.
PORTS
Tender awarded for the enhancement of the Tuscan Port Community System
Leghorn
Investment of over 500 thousand euros for the application development activity lasting one year
MEETINGS
Conference on the impact of artificial intelligence and automation on safety and work in ports
Rome
Organized by Filt Cgil, it will be held on Thursday and Friday in Livorno
MARITIME SERVICES
Fincantieri signs a memorandum of understanding with Qatar Navigation
Trieste
Cooperation in areas such as maritime services, project management and technology integration
SHIPYARDS
Port of Piraeus, Piraeus II floating dry dock reopened
Piraeus
It has a lifting capacity of 4 thousand tons
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Poland finances expansion of Euroterminal Slawków intermodal terminal
Slavkow
From 285 thousand TEU containers per year, the capacity will increase to 530 thousand TEU
PORTS
CMA CGM - Saigon Newport Corporation Agreement for New Container Terminal in Haiphong
Marseille
It will become operational in 2028 and will have a capacity of 1.9 million TEUs
INDUSTRY
Genova Industrie Navali acquires a stake in Lagomarsino Anielli
Genoa
Simultaneous sale of the company Pitturazioni Navali Industriali
SHIPPING
Estonian AS Tallink charters cruise ferry Romantika to Algerian Madar Maritime Company
Tallinn
The Algiers company was founded last year
LOGISTICS
ANSI, the measures for logistics in the Infrastructure decree are good
Rome
D'Angelo: there is no lack of innovative drive, long-term vision and attention to transition and sustainability
PORTS
Project for the creation of a Renewable Energy Community in the port of La Spezia
The Spice
SAFETY & SECURITY
New anti-piracy exercise in the Gulf of Guinea
Rome
It involved the naval unit "Comandante Bettica" and the merchant ship "Grande Angola"
TRUCKING
Kuehne+Nagel to buy Spanish haulage firm TDN
Schindellegi/Madrid
It has 600 employees and a fleet of over 700 vehicles
SHIPPING
MPC Container Ships' Quarterly Revenue and Profit Decline
Oslo
Baack: Container market continues to show resilience
COMPANIES
Fincantieri and SRSA sign agreement for maritime and coastal development in the Red Sea
Trieste
Fincantieri Arabia for Naval Services inaugurated in Riyadh
COMPANIES
Green light for the sale of 56% of Wilson Sons to Shipping Agencies Services (MSC group)
London
The transaction will be completed early next month
PORTS
Work to remove wrecks of 38 vessels in Catania port begins
Catania
Intervention worth over two million euros
PORTS
The issue of the intended use of the Molo Clementino is heating up in Ancona
Ancona
COMPANIES
GNV has obtained ISO 14001 certification
Genoa
It has been issued by LRQA - Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance
INDUSTRY
ABB has reached a deal to buy France's BrightLoop
Zurich
The aim of the acquisition is to accelerate the electrification strategy in the industrial mobility and marine propulsion sectors.
PORTS
The criteria for adjusting port concession fees to inflation rates have been defined
Rome
LOGISTICS
MBS Logistics buys Swiss freight forwarder Gerhard Wegmüller
Zurich
The company is headquartered in Zurich
SHIPPING
Ferry Kriti I, earmarked for scrap, sold for $3.6 million
Athens
It will be dismantled by an EU-authorised shipyard
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles increased by +9.4% in April
Los Angeles/New York
In the first three months of 2025, the Port of New York handled 2.2 million containers (+10.0%)
The Council of Ministers has approved the Infrastructure Decree-Law
Rixi: important measure for road haulage
SHIPPING
Global Ship Lease revenues increased by +6.4% in the first quarter
Athens
Net profit of 123.4 million dollars (+34.3%)
PORTS
Filt, Fit and Uilt urge an urgent overcoming of the commissioner phase for the AdSP of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
Naples
SAFETY & SECURITY
Federlogistica, a proactive plan is needed to strengthen cybersecurity of ports and logistics
Genoa
Creation of a national fund urged
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Mercitalia Logistics - Logtainer Agreement
Rome
The aim is to develop intermodal maritime transport services in Italy and Europe.
PORTS
DP World to operate multipurpose terminal at Syrian port of Tartous
Damascus
An investment of 800 million dollars is planned
PORTS
Port of Long Beach Sets New Container Traffic Record for April
Long Beach/Hong Kong
Hong Kong port handled 1.2 million containers (+6.0%)
COMPANIES
RINA closes 2024 with revenues once again at a record level
Genoa
In the first quarter, turnover increased by +12% and new orders by +16%
MEETINGS
The fourth edition of the national conference "Interporti al centro" will be held on May 23rd
Rome
Organized by UIR, it is scheduled at the Interporto Rivers in Venice
LOGISTICS
In the UK, express delivery company Evri and DHL's e-commerce division merge
London
PORTS
PORTS
Another 20 tractors coming for Contship Group's Hannibal
The Spice
They will be taken into delivery between the end of this year and the first months of 2026.
PORTS
In April, the port of Singapore handled over 3.6 million containers (+7.1%)
Singapore
In terms of weight, containerized traffic decreased by -2.5%
PORTS
Assagenti suggests the priorities that will have to be addressed by the next president of the port of Genoa
Genoa
SHIPPING
Danaos Corporation's Quarterly Revenues Steady
Athens
Net profit down -23.5%
PORTS
Cargo traffic in Montenegro ports stable in first quarter
Podgorica
Growth of +73.9% in volumes to and from Italy
MARITIME SERVICES
Prysmian inaugurates the new cable-laying vessel Prysmian Monna Lisa
Milan
Finnish plant producing high-voltage submarine cables expanded
PORTS
Second container terminal inaugurated at Cameroonian port of Kribi
Yaounde
It has a quay of 715 linear meters and a seabed depth of -16 meters
TRUCKING
Eurogate Intermodal has bought the Deisser trucking company
Hamburg/Stuttgart
The Stuttgart-based company specializes in the container segment
SHIPPING
Discount announced on transit fee for large container ships in Suez Canal
Ismailia
15% reduction for ships of at least 130,000 SCNT tons
LOGISTICS
The Simplified Logistics Zone of the Port and hinterland of La Spezia is ready to be made operational
Genoa/La Spezia
Regional councilor Piana made this known
LAW
Port of Genoa, the TAR for Lazio has annulled the Ignazio Messina-Terminal San Giorgio merger
Rome
Grimaldi Euromed's appeal accepted
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri closes first quarter with record new orders
Trieste
Strong growth in revenue and EBITDA
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Stop, other Regions should follow Abruzzo's example by introducing the regional ferrobonus
Rome
LOGISTICS
The laying of the first pillar of the logistics park under construction in Tortona was celebrated
Tortona
The project is scheduled for completion in May 2026.
