Agreement for the digitization of motorway traffic flows with the ports of Trieste and Monfalcone

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea and
Autostrade Alto Adriatico have signed an agreement for the
implementation of experimental projects for the exchange of
and integration of digital systems of information on the flow of
motorway traffic to and from the ports of Trieste and
Monfalcone. Announcing the agreement, the port authority recalled that
currently about 50% of transits in and out of the
port areas takes place through the motorway network, which remains
therefore the most important artery. The objective of the agreement is
to make these traffic flows more orderly,
safe and easy and improve their handling along the motorway,
toll booths and parking areas for heavy vehicles located along
artery.
The agreement provides that Autostrade Alto Adriatico and AdSP will give
life to technical tables to make available to hauliers
entering and leaving ports, through applications and systems
a series of information that facilitates the user himself and
makes traffic management more effective
vehicular.
«Managing flows in an increasingly efficient way
linked to ports, taking advantage of digital - underlined
the extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority, Vittorio Torbianelli - is
a crucial issue. We cannot limit ourselves to the port sections of
direct competence (such as the gates, which are also the subject of upcoming
technological investments), but we must think along the entire
route of heavy vehicles. This agreement with Autostrade Alto
Adriatic is an important step to build a system
that generates shared benefits for the community
and for the entire logistics chain".