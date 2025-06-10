In April, ship transits in the Suez Canal decreased by -7.7%

Last April, the negative trend of the
volume of ship traffic transited through the Suez Canal which is
in place since December 2023 due to the impact on maritime services
attacks by Houthi rebels on ships in the region
Red Sea Islands, which have led most of the Red Sea
navigation to divert their traffic to the route around the
Cape of Good Hope. In April 2025, traffic in the canal
was 1,038 ships, down -7.7%
compared to April last year, of which 414 tankers (+0.1%) and
624 naval units of other types (-12.6%). Tonnage
net SCNT of the ships that crossed the
amounted to 40.8 million tons (-6.9%). The
monthly value of transit fees paid by ships
amounted to 16.8 billion EGP pounds (339 million EGP)
dollars) (+6.3%).
In the first four months of 2025, total traffic in the
Suez Canal was 4,019 ships, with a decrease in
-14.9% on the January-April period of last year, of which 1,534
tankers (-6.9%) and 2,485 other types of ships (-19.1%). The
net tonnage of ships transited was equal to
156.4 million tons (-19.4%). In the first four months of
This year, the value of transit fees paid by ships is
was 62.3 billion EGP (+13.5%).