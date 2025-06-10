The new Border Control Post has been inaugurated in the port of Livorno

This morning in the port of Livorno the new
Border Control Post located on the west bank of the
Darsena Toscana. Covering an area of 2,100 square metres, the
structure that houses the PCF was built in about two
years with an investment of 15 million euros.
The building is divided into two levels. On the ground floor
the border inspection post will soon be active,
responsible for the control of consignments of animals, foodstuffs
animal origin or products of non-animal origin but intended for
animal feed, entering from third countries and destined for the
national territory or that of any of the other States
EU Member States. There will also be Points Designated for
the entry and import of products of health interest, such as
food of non-animal origin intended for human consumption, and
from non-European countries, who must be subjected to
a health check by the USMAF (Office of Health
Maritime, Air and Border). Then there will be the points of
Entry of the regional phytosanitary service responsible for controls
on imports of plants from third countries, and
the activation of any protective measures against
the introduction and dissemination in the Community of
harmful to plants or plant products.
On the first floor there will also be offices
of Agencontrol, the public agency for controls and
Community Policies and, on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture
Food and Forestry and the Agency for Disbursements in
Agriculture, carries out quality controls on products
fresh fruit and vegetables as well as preliminary checks, accounting and
in the agri-food sector, in the sectors affected by the aid
Community. In the same plan, the
offices of the terminal company Terminal Darsena Toscana.
"The activation of the PCF - explained the commissioner
extraordinary of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Luciano Guerrieri - allows the port to
concentrate in a single building activities that today
are precariously implemented in various areas of the port. In
in this way we are able to adapt all existing structures,
intended for health checks on foodstuffs
from third countries, to the authorization requirements and regulations in force
Italian and EU countries. With this intervention we contribute to making
the most efficient and safest port".