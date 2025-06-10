Confetra criticizes the provisions of the Infrastructure for Road Transport Decree-Law
The Confederation calls for a halt to the process of appointing the presidents of the port authorities
Roma
June 10, 2025
Heard yesterday, during an informal hearing, by the
Joint Environment and Transport Committees of the Chamber of Deputies
as part of the conversion of the Infrastructure Decree-Law, the
Italian General Confederation of Transport and Logistics
(Confetra) expressed perplexity about the measure
presented by the Government starting from the recognition of a fee to the
hauliers for waiting times for loading and unloading the
with a modification proposed by the Government which, according to the
Confederation, "appears ineffective and burdensome because
the regulatory framework currently in force on waiting times at the
loading and unloading (Article 6-bis of Legislative Decree No. 286/05)
is already sufficient and exhaustive and would be more
it is appropriate to intervene preventively to reduce inefficiencies".
With regard to the payment times for transport services,
premising "that there is no need to modify
the current regulatory system", Confetra expressed
"perplexity about the involvement of the Authority
competition and market authority (AGCM) to which I am
sanctioning and warning powers in the presence of
certain violations on non-compliance with the terms of
payment. It is believed, in fact, that the current rule that identifies
in the Revenue Agency and in the Guardia di Finanza the subjects
responsible for checking compliance with payment deadlines - has
explained the Confederation - is already suitable and therefore cannot be
sees the need to add additional subjects. In addition
the amendment would also be doubly ineffective from the point of view of
substantial because in practice it would leave unchanged
the sanctioning system in force (paragraphs 12 to 15 of art. 83
bis of Decree-Law 112/2008) adding, however, a provision that
aims to strengthen compliance with the payment times of the
road haulage services that are equal to 60 days from the issue
of the invoice from the carrier. It is expected that in the event of a
violations of the rule on payment times, the carrier
(creditor), or the Central Committee for the Register of
hauliers, may request the intervention of the AGCM, which may
also act ex officio. These powers of the AGCM - he recalled
Confetra - are provided for by Article 15 of Law No. 287 of the
1990, and may be exercised in the event that violations of the
paragraphs 12, 13 and 13-bis of the aforementioned Article 83-bis also include the
conditions governed by Article 9, paragraph 3-bis, second
of Law No. 192 of 1998, i.e.
presence of abuse of economic dependence. In this case
the Authority shall warn the contracting authority and may apply the
sanction provided for by art. 15 of Law 287/1990 which can
up to 10% of the turnover of the client company. Yes
considers - underlined Confetra - that this sanction is
disproportionate and in any case art. 83 bis already provides for a
administrative fine of 10% of the amount of the
invoice for the transport service and in any case not less than €
1,000 which appears congruous with the purpose of the rule. Foresee
the AGCM's intervention seems inappropriate considering that, from a
on the other hand, it will certainly create an increase in costs and, on the other hand,
will further burden the already
subject to stringent regulatory and administrative regulation
by other authorities such as the ART (Supervisory Authority
regulation of transport) and AGCOM (Authority for the
guarantees in communications). To this end, it is considered desirable
the establishment of a discussion table to evaluate a revision
overall contribution system to the authorities and to
also reconsider the perimeter of their competences".
In addition, Confetra has expressed "strong concerns"
with regard to the provisions on port regulations
and, in particular, "on the rule contained in the provision in question
exam with which the methods of updating are intervened
of state fees by modifying the price index to be applied.
While there is a consensus on the need to intervene on
a controversial provision that risks causing litigation
against the administration - observed the Confederation -
on the other hand, it is believed that this is not the correct
setting to be given to the arrangement being modified. In fact
Article 04, paragraph 1, of Decree-Law no. 400 of 4 October 1993
(converted by Law No. 494 of 5 December 1993) currently provides for
for the updating of the fees relating to state concessions
the calculation of the average of the indices determined by ISTAT
for consumer prices for blue-collar and white-collar households (FOI)
and for the corresponding values for the wholesale market. However
since ISTAT has not released the index for some time
wholesale market, it is considered that the reference to
this index should be deleted and not replaced, as is the case
intends to make the rule in question, with the price index at the
production of industrial products which concerns a completely different phase of the
economic process and is subject to sudden changes in
year after year that they would cause, as already
happened in 2023, an exaggerated increase in state rents.
Therefore, with a view to regulatory simplification, it is considered
the relevant adjustment mechanisms need to be reviewed with the
amendment of Decree-Law 400/1993 by providing for the use of the FOI index only for
the updating of the fees".
Finally, the Confederation focused on the
governance of Italian ports, stressing the urgency of unblocking "the
the process of appointing the presidents of the
port authorities and implement the announced
port reform on which Confetra has already expressed itself for some time
their position".
