The European Commission, with the implementing regulation of the
6 June, re-identified the Egyptian port of
Port Said East and the Moroccan port of Tanger Med as ports of
transshipment of neighbouring containers, i.e. ports excluded from the
Definition of ports of call of the European Regulation 1805/2023 of
13 September 2023 on the use of renewable and low-energy fuels
carbon emissions in shipping. The regulation
1805/2023 recalls that the increase in expenditure for ships that
meet the requirements of the Regulation exacerbates the risk of
circumvention of the rule and that the calls of ships of the "elusive" type
in ports outside the European Union and the relocation of
transhipment activities to ports outside the Union
will only reduce the environmental benefits resulting from
the internalisation of the cost of emissions from
maritime transport activities, but could lead to
additional emissions due to the additional distance traveled
by ships to circumvent the application of the regulation. The
2023 Regulation therefore highlights the opportunity to
exclude from the concept of "port of call" some stops
in non-Union ports.
According to Article 2(2) of the European Regulation
2023/1805, a port must be listed as a port of transhipment of
neighboring container if it meets two criteria. Firstly, the
Port container transhipment share, measured in containers
TEU, must exceed 65% of the total container traffic of that
during the last twelve-month period. Secondly, the
port must be located outside the Union, but less than 300 km from the
nautical miles from a port under the jurisdiction of a State
member. In addition, ports located in a third country that applies
effectively equivalent measures to European Regulation 2023/1805
they must not be listed as container transshipment ports
Its neighbors.
The regulation of last June 6 recalls that the Port Port
Said East is located less than 300 nautical miles from a port below
jurisdiction of a Member State and that the transhipment share of
Egyptian port containers exceeded 65% of total traffic
of containers from that port during the last twelve-month period.
In addition, Egypt does not apply measures equivalent to the Regulation
European Championship 2023/1805 for this port. The port of Tanger Med is also
is located less than 300 nautical miles from a port under the
jurisdiction of a Member State and the transhipment share of
Moroccan port containers exceeded 65% of traffic
total container of that port during the last period of twelve
Months. Morocco also does not apply measures equivalent to the Regulation
EU 2023/1805 for this port.