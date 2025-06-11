The new container terminal of the port of Termini Imerese has been presented

This morning in the port of Termini Imerese it was presented
the new container terminal at the Riva quay, strengthened with a
investment of eight million euros, to which the
previously handled container traffic in the port of
Palermo by the Portitalia company. «In Termini Imerese -
underlined the president of the Port System Authority
of the Western Sicilian Sea, Pasqualino Monti, presenting the
New Work - A new page of strategy is being written
infrastructure: with 180 million euros already put on the ground,
The port changes its skin and ambitions and the transfer of the terminal
container from Palermo is not only a logistical choice, but a
gesture that enhances the concept of "port system", and
which confirms Termini as the protagonist of a process of
port regeneration that looks far ahead and represents a
Modern vision of Porto: integrated, efficient, accessible. In
agreement with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, it is outlined,
therefore, a new logistical and tourist centrality, which
strengthens the role of Sicily in European corridors. A port that
returns to dialogue with the city and its territory, at the
service of sustainable and shared growth. Termini Imerese
is no longer the shadow of an industrial past, but
the embryo of a new productive and urban geography".
Giuseppe Todaro, president of Portitalia, pointed out that
"The start-up of the new container terminal in Termini Imerese is
an opportunity for operators, customers and also for the
territory. For operators, because they can (and we can)
working in better conditions, with growth prospects that the
city could no longer guarantee, both because of
of the small spaces, and because of the lack of infrastructure to support
of the port area of Palermo. For customers - added Todaro -
because distances are shortened and consequently also the
times and new possibilities related to the movement open up
of goods to and from the center of Sicily. And last but not least
important by moving part of the activity to a port that is
logistically and geographically more suitable, with a
of roads and motorways that helps to make goods travel in
more fluidly, with little impact on the
traffic".