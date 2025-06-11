Political instability and green transition are the main problems facing shipping
This is highlighted by the "ICS Maritime Barometer Report 2024-2025"
Londra
June 11, 2025
If in the recent past the Covid-19 pandemic and the recession
global problems have been the dominant among the various factors of
risk facing the shipping sector, now
The predominant concern has become instability
policy of recent years together with the ongoing green transition
in industry. This is highlighted by the "ICS Maritime Barometer Report
2024-2025", the annual report on the state of trust
of the shipping industry developed by the Association
International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) chaired by
Emanuele Grimaldi.
The report points out that the factor of instability
policy is at the heart of all the other major factors of
identified by respondents: administrative burdens,
trade barriers and cyberattacks, all strictly
linked to governments and geopolitics. In particular, attacks
by state and non-state actors are in
growth and a 2025 report from the Government Accountability Office
warns of the need for urgent action
in the maritime sector to address the vulnerabilities of the
cybersecurity that expose it to such threats. The growing
dependence of the sector on digital infrastructure, and
from artificial intelligence keeps this risk on top
to the agenda.
The analysis of data from the ICS Maritime Barometer survey, which is
lasted four years, reveals a decline in the confidence of the leaders of the
maritime sector in the management of risks arising from
political instability, with companies in the sector
have had to adapt to rapidly changing operational scenarios and
with crews and ships that are too often considered damage
of conflict situations. The report highlights,
However, the opportunities presented by them
geopolitical tensions, with the ongoing trade war between the US and the
China which, for example, on the one hand adds further uncertainty but
It also opens up new opportunities as trade
are diverted and new agreements between nations and the EU are explored
to ensure greater supply chain stability.
The analysis notes that China looks set to increase its
trade with the Global South, while the countries
Latin Americans are seeing more opportunities for
export as their products are becoming more
attractive to US and global buyers.
The analysis then focuses on the green transition of industry
of shipping, specifying that regulations remain the most important element
most significant of the key issues of this path
that affect commercial activities. The report recalls
whereas much of this change is driven by
the evolution of European Union regulations and
of the International Maritime Organization and notes that the results of the
of last April's meeting of IMO MEPC 83, including the
Net Zero Framework, could sustain the high levels of
industry confidence recorded in this year's survey for
managing the impact of market-based regulations and measures,
if supported by pragmatic policies that are easy to apply and
implement in practice.
The analysis explains that, given the uncertainty surrounding the scenario
and the evolution of legislation on the
Decarbonization, the leaders of the maritime sector are definitely
more optimistic about marine fuel options
and place little confidence, on the other hand, in all fuels and
in all alternative zero- or near-zero-emission technologies that
are expected to be an alternative in the next
decade. On the contrary, the report points out, natural gas
HFOs with abatement technology and biofuels are
clearly in the lead in this year's results, with a majority
of 55% of respondents in favor of LNG. If methanol and ammonia
remain the key choices for the future of marine fuels,
however, with the emergence of realities that hinder the
availability of alternative fuels and infrastructure
for their supply, the leaders of the maritime sector seem to be
feel more comfortable planning operations
around fuels that have consolidated infrastructure of
distribution as well as bunkering and security operations
clearer notes and cost profiles.
The report highlights that the maritime transport sector
risks missing its decarbonisation targets without strong
economic and regulatory signals and an increase in funding
factors, factors that the survey shows currently stand at
at an all-time low in the last four years and represent one of the
main elements weighing on the confidence of operators in the
sector. The analysis notes that investments are needed both
public and private sectors to guide the final decisions of
investment in the energy sector and enable a sustainable
Scalable fuel and low-emission technologies at the pace of
necessary for a rapid green transition of shipping.
The economics of the fuels of the future can be
otherwise seem insurmountable for industry, with high
initial production costs, and therefore high fuel costs,
which can only be reduced with significant investments and
the implementation of infrastructures and technologies. The report explains
whereas it is up to big players, including governments and banks, to strengthen the
leaders in the maritime industry and ensure that there are
Solid foundations for greater ambition on the transition front
Energy.
