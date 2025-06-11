Transportunited, the waiting times of trucks in ports must be paid

Trasportiunita explains the reasons why the sector
of road transport requests the recognition of the costs attributed
the malfunctions of truck services that occur in ports,
additional cost item opposed by the other categories of the
logistics. "We ask - Giuseppe Tagnochetti clarifies -
national coordinator Transport Containers -
operational functionality and control and reduction of time
of waiting and stopping. We have neither interest nor
willingness to speculate on the inefficiency of truck services
which is now chronic in ports such as Genoa, Spezia, Vado
Liguria, Livorno, Marghera, nor to wage war on the
terminal operators or other operators in the port supply chain. Ours
application for the application of Port Fees has the objective of
redistribute the costs of all disruptions more equitably
that affect the haulier in port activity
every day".
Tagnochetti specifies that the Port Fees actually represent
a flat-rate economic measure, a sort of "minimum
guaranteed", against costs incurred by
that cannot be included in a system
tariff that is based exclusively on a distance
and not on unproductive times and that, in the practice of
every day, is compressed by the overwhelming bargaining power of the
commissioning.
In addition, Trasportiunita recalls that it has addressed the Authorities
of the Port System the request for structured and
regulators for compliance with the minimum conditions of dignity
and road safety of drivers and sustainability of the accounts
of road haulage companies. 'Supervisory authority
system - underlines Tagnochetti - that do not monitor quality
of the services rendered by port concessionaires (and that in a torical line
could lead to the revocation of the concession in the event of serious
non-compliance) and do not intervene when they explode
congestion inside and outside the terminals, with the operational block of
entire port basins".
Trasportiunita also intervenes on the new legislation introduced
by the Infrastructure decree-law, criticized by the association
road haulage
(
of 20
May 2025), recalling that the long waits for loading and
unloading generate not only unproductivity and extra costs but also
A stress against the time of drivers in many cases - complaint
the association - "forced" to violate rules and
behaviour relating to road safety.
Hence the invitation of Transportunited to all the
terminal and logistics associations to collaborate in a
transparent and collaborative on the application of the updated
Discipline of waiting. The association recalls that traceability
and documentation of waits, stops and delays are now guaranteed
by the use of the locator and the digital tachograph.
Trasportiunita points out that after 90 minutes of parking while waiting for the
Loading is required to pay the companies
road haulage of a fee of 100 euros per hour: "the time in
which the truck is forced to wait for - concludes Tagnochetti
- must be paid, and cannot be subject to
commercial bargains".