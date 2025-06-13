Bruno Pisano appointed extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
He will take up the post from next Monday
Roma
June 13, 2025
The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport had
forgot to include the name of Bruno Pisano and his appointment in the
a flood of appointments to extraordinary commissioners of various authorities
of the Port System that came out of the pen of the minister in recent days
Salvini to try to somehow buffer the problems of
governance of these entities despite the reform of legislation
port of 2016, making a mockery of the procedure for the appointment of
presidents of the port authorities defined by the 1984 law,
has given him virtually full decision-making powers in
merit.
So in these hours the ministry has rushed to
include in last Wednesday's note announcing the
appointment of several new extraordinary commissioners also the name of
Pisano who has had this position and who from next Monday
will be temporarily placed at the helm of the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, which administers the ports of
La Spezia and Marina di Carrara, pending the appointment of the
president of the body, a position to which Salvini had designated him
Pisano and which, in order to be delivered, is awaiting the
opinions of the Transport Committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, in turn
waiting for Salvini to send them all the nomination proposals
(
of 7
May 2025).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher