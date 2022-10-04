On the occasion of the first annual subscription anniversary of the project "Women in Transport - the challenge for Italian Ports" for the fight against gender inequalities to which all the Italian Port System Authorities have joined, the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) has reiterated its commitment to carry out the project that is in line with the objectives of the United Nations 2030 Agenda, as well as with the priorities of the European Union and the PNRR. The Pact for the Gender equality, which aims to improve conditions of women's work, to enhance the activities carried out by this component and to define company policies that the involve in all levels of the organization, it was also sent to port companies and concessionaires with the presentation in the appropriate meeting places with the cluster and the social partners.
"As we have said on several occasions - he recalled the president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri - the ports performs an essential service for the country. It then becomes equally essential for this sector, in depth transformation - he underlined - to be a protagonist also in the fight against inequalities'.