The Grimaldi group selected for the acquisition of 67% of the Port Authority of Igoumenitsa

The consortium of the Italian shipowning group Grimaldi, consisting of the companies Grimaldi Euromed, Minoan Lines and Investment Construction Commercial And Industrial, was selected by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) as preferred investor for the acquisition of 67% of the capital of the Port Authority of Igoumenitsa in the context of the tendering procedure in which the Greek also participated Attica Holdings with compatriot Aktor Concessions and the Authority Port of Thessaloniki (
of 22 September
2022). The consortium of the Neapolitan shipowning group submitted an offer worth €84.17 million.