It continues the sustained growth of revenues and new orders recorded by Wärstilä

In the third quarter of this year, the Wärstilä Corporation recorded a continuation of the trend of sustained growth in the values of revenues and new orders in place since the summer of last year. In the July-September period of 2022, the company's net turnover amounted to 1.43 billion euros, an increase of 29.9% percent on the corresponding quarter of 2021. In the Marine segment alone, the marine engine division totaled a net turnover of 462 million euros (+ 20.9%) to which 184 million (+ 29.6%) generated by the marketing of the systems for the maritime sector are added. from Wärtsilä.
Operating profit was ten million euros, with a -86.7% percent decline in the third quarter of 2021 and a negative sign for -24 million from the marine engine sector compared with a positive sign contribution of 36 million euros. third quarter of last year and a positive contribution of 17 million (+ 21.4%) from the systems for the maritime sector. Wärstilä said that this year's third quarter figure included 75 million euros of costs (on the 130 million total forecast) for the gradual closure of the production activities of the Trieste plant. ( of the July 15 2022). Profit and net profit fell -90.5% percent and -94.0% percent, respectively, to seven and three million euros, respectively.
In the July-September period of this year, the Finnish group acquired new orders worth 1.62 billion euros (+ 36.3%) and the value of the orderbook at September 30 stood at 6.23 billion (+ 17.0%).
Marine division alone has acquired orders for marine engines of 588 million euros (+ 32.7%) and for the supply of marine systems of 126 million euros (-34.0%), with the value of their respective orderbooks as at September 30 last year it was 2.15 billion (+ 11.3%) and 953 million euros (+ 1.0%).
Highlighting the continued growth of the shipbuilding industry market, Wärstilä specified that during 2022, however, the demand for new ships showed a slowdown determined by the fact that the capacity of many shipyards is almost wholly exploited and that the prices of new construction have increased.