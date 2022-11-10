Record quarterly income statement for Hapag-Lloyd, which confirms its intention to acquire other port terminals
Habben Jansen: A further deterioration in the market environment was noted in the third quarter
Amburgo
November 10, 2022
Continued to rise in record revenue quarterly reports recorded by the shipping company German containerized Hapag-Lloyd starting from the last quarter of 2020 also occurred in the third quarter of this year, a period in which the company's turnover is amounted to a record 9.74 billion euros, with a increase of +56.0% on the correspondent trimester of 2021. New Record values were also set by all other major values Income statement items of the company relating to the third party quarter of 2022, starting from operating costs that have attested to 3.77 billion euros (+40.9%). The new historical peaks of EBITDA and operating profit were be pairs respectively to 5.63 billion (+70.5%) and 5.15 billion of euro (+77.5%). New record also of net profit amounting to 5.12 billion euros (+80.4%).
As in the previous two quarters, also in the period July-September this year the volume of containerized cargoes transported by the fleet of Hapag-Lloyd remained stable being piled to 2,97 million teu. Amount of loads that is remained unchanged thanks to strong growth in volumes transported and the company's intra-Asian services, which have totaled 157 thousand teu (+21%), that from those with Africa, results pairs to 193 thousand teu (+17.7%) thanks also to the contribution the integration of the group of the newly acquired NileDutch ( of 8 July 2021). The volumes of Containerized cargoes transported on transpacific routes that have been pairs to 462 thousand teu (+1.3%), while they have turned out in decline the volumes transported to other markets, with services with Latin America that transported 714 thousand teu (- 5.4%), the services with the Far East 556 thousand teu (- 0.4%), those transatlantic liners (including Europe) 523 thousand teu (- 2.4%) and services with the Middle East 370 thousand teu (- 2.1%).
On the other hand, the growth in tariffs of the Sea shipments related to all these markets, with a value of the global average freight rate which in the third quarter of 2022 is Result pairs to 3.106 dollars/teu (+39.0%). The average freight value services were higher transpacific having been pairs to 4.299 dollars/teu (+37.7%), followed by freight rates of services with the Far East equal to 3,318 dollars/teu (+16.7%), from transatlantic services pairs to 3.260 dollars/teu (+59.9%), from services with Latin America pairs to 2,898 dollars/teu (+55.0%), from services with Africa pairs to 2.636 dollars/teu (+22.6%), from services with the Middle East pairs to 2.184 dollars/teu (+36.3%) and intra-Asian services pairs to 2,020 Dollars/TEU (+46.3%).
The significant increase in sea freight rates has increased significant revenues generated by the primary regional services of the German company, with services with Latin America that have totalled revenues of 2.04 billion (+71.2%), services transpacific 1,95 billion dollars (+62.4%), services with the Far East 1.83 billion (+36.4%), transatlantic services 1.67 billion (+81.2%), services with Africa 499 million (+68.3%), services with the Middle East 803 million (+56.8%) and services intra-Asian 313 million euros (+105.2%).
Commenting on Hapag-Lloyd's results in the first nine months of 2022, the company's CEO, Rolf Habben Jansen, specified that in the third quarter "is A further deterioration in the market environment was noted. This - it has specified - has been evident from the decline of the Spot freight and related unit cost increases inflation'.
Habben Jansen confirmed Hapag-Lloyd will continue in its vertical integration strategy through investment in infrastructure, with the acquisition of additional Port terminals, a strategy that in the last two months has led the acquisition of a stake in the logistics group, and Italian terminal equipment Spinelli and the acquisition of terminals Chilean dockers SAAM ( of 15 September and 4 October 2022). New terminal activities that will add to those already operated by Hapag-Lloyd through the stakes in JadeWeserPort, the company it manages the German deep-water container port at Wilhelmshaven, in the Altenwerder container terminal in Hamburg, in terminal TC3 in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med and in Terminal 2 in the course of construction in the Egyptian port of Damietta.
