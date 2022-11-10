testata inforMARE
10 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
12:34 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
Record quarterly income statement for Hapag-Lloyd, which confirms its intention to acquire other port terminals
Habben Jansen: A further deterioration in the market environment was noted in the third quarter
Amburgo
November 10, 2022
Continued to rise in record revenue quarterly reports recorded by the shipping company German containerized Hapag-Lloyd starting from the last quarter of 2020 also occurred in the third quarter of this year, a period in which the company's turnover is amounted to a record 9.74 billion euros, with a increase of +56.0% on the correspondent trimester of 2021. New Record values were also set by all other major values Income statement items of the company relating to the third party quarter of 2022, starting from operating costs that have attested to 3.77 billion euros (+40.9%). The new historical peaks of EBITDA and operating profit were be pairs respectively to 5.63 billion (+70.5%) and 5.15 billion of euro (+77.5%). New record also of net profit amounting to 5.12 billion euros (+80.4%).

As in the previous two quarters, also in the period July-September this year the volume of containerized cargoes transported by the fleet of Hapag-Lloyd remained stable being piled to 2,97 million teu. Amount of loads that is remained unchanged thanks to strong growth in volumes transported and the company's intra-Asian services, which have totaled 157 thousand teu (+21%), that from those with Africa, results pairs to 193 thousand teu (+17.7%) thanks also to the contribution the integration of the group of the newly acquired NileDutch ( of 8 July 2021). The volumes of Containerized cargoes transported on transpacific routes that have been pairs to 462 thousand teu (+1.3%), while they have turned out in decline the volumes transported to other markets, with services with Latin America that transported 714 thousand teu (- 5.4%), the services with the Far East 556 thousand teu (- 0.4%), those transatlantic liners (including Europe) 523 thousand teu (- 2.4%) and services with the Middle East 370 thousand teu (- 2.1%).

On the other hand, the growth in tariffs of the Sea shipments related to all these markets, with a value of the global average freight rate which in the third quarter of 2022 is Result pairs to 3.106 dollars/teu (+39.0%). The average freight value services were higher transpacific having been pairs to 4.299 dollars/teu (+37.7%), followed by freight rates of services with the Far East equal to 3,318 dollars/teu (+16.7%), from transatlantic services pairs to 3.260 dollars/teu (+59.9%), from services with Latin America pairs to 2,898 dollars/teu (+55.0%), from services with Africa pairs to 2.636 dollars/teu (+22.6%), from services with the Middle East pairs to 2.184 dollars/teu (+36.3%) and intra-Asian services pairs to 2,020 Dollars/TEU (+46.3%).

The significant increase in sea freight rates has increased significant revenues generated by the primary regional services of the German company, with services with Latin America that have totalled revenues of 2.04 billion (+71.2%), services transpacific 1,95 billion dollars (+62.4%), services with the Far East 1.83 billion (+36.4%), transatlantic services 1.67 billion (+81.2%), services with Africa 499 million (+68.3%), services with the Middle East 803 million (+56.8%) and services intra-Asian 313 million euros (+105.2%).

Commenting on Hapag-Lloyd's results in the first nine months of 2022, the company's CEO, Rolf Habben Jansen, specified that in the third quarter "is A further deterioration in the market environment was noted. This - it has specified - has been evident from the decline of the Spot freight and related unit cost increases inflation'.

Habben Jansen confirmed Hapag-Lloyd will continue in its vertical integration strategy through investment in infrastructure, with the acquisition of additional Port terminals, a strategy that in the last two months has led the acquisition of a stake in the logistics group, and Italian terminal equipment Spinelli and the acquisition of terminals Chilean dockers SAAM ( of 15 September and 4 October 2022). New terminal activities that will add to those already operated by Hapag-Lloyd through the stakes in JadeWeserPort, the company it manages the German deep-water container port at Wilhelmshaven, in the Altenwerder container terminal in Hamburg, in terminal TC3 in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med and in Terminal 2 in the course of construction in the Egyptian port of Damietta.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Salpata dal porto di Mariupol la general cargo Tzarevna della Cosulich
Genova
La nave era bloccata nello scalo ucraino dal 24 febbraio
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
La spagnola Boluda starebbe per acquisire la società di rimorchio olandese Smit Lamnalco
Valencia
Transazione del valore di 800 milioni di euro
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Global Ship Lease ha chiuso il periodo luglio-settembre con ricavi record
Londra
Nuovi picchi massimi anche dell'utile operativo e del risultato d'esercizio
LOGISTICA
DHL registra un nuovo record di ricavi trimestrali
Bonn
In diminuzione i volumi delle consegne espresso e delle spedizioni aeree. Record delle spedizioni marittime
CROCIERE
MSC Crociere registra un record mensile di prenotazioni
Ginevra
Ad ottobre ne sono state effettuate quasi 400mila
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Ancora in deciso aumento i risultati finanziari di HMM, ma il trend positivo si attenua
Seul
Nel periodo luglio-settembre i carichi trasportati dalla flotta sono diminuiti del -9%
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico dei container nei terminal portuali di Eurokai è diminuito del -1,8%
Amburgo
In Germania il traffico è calato del -5,0% e in Italia del -9,9% (La Spezia -16,7%; Ravenna +16,5%; Salerno +6,3%)
PORTI
Ulteriore indebolimento del trend di crescita del traffico nei porti di Genova e Savona-Vado
Genova
Nel periodo luglio-settembre scorso lo scalo del capoluogo ligure è tornato sotto i livelli pre-pandemia
CROCIERE
NCLH torna a registrare un margine operativo lordo trimestrale di segno positivo
Miami
Nel periodo luglio-settembre i ricavi del gruppo crocieristico sono cresciuti del +955,3%
INDUSTRIA
È deceduto Giuseppe Bono, alla guida di Fincantieri negli ultimi vent'anni
Roma
Ha retto l'azienda nei momenti di crisi di metà mandato e nella successiva fase di grande rilancio
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico delle merci nel porto di Ravenna è diminuito del -3,8%
Ravenna
A settembre la flessione è stato del -6,5%
PORTI
L'Autorità Portuale di Barcellona si è aggiudicata l'ESPO Award 2022
Bruxelles
Il progetto presentato dall'ente spagnolo è incentrato sulla più profonda integrazione del porto vecchio e della città
INDUSTRIA
Fiom Cgil denuncia che nel piano industriale di Wärtsilä Italia non si fa cenno alle sedi di Genova, Napoli e Taranto
Genova
Atteggiamento fortemente preoccupante - sottolinea il sindacato - e irrispettoso nei confronti dei lavoratori
PORTI
Zeno D'Agostino è stato eletto presidente dell'European Sea Ports Organisation
Bruxelles
È il secondo italiano alla guida dell'associazione dei porti europei
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Nel terzo trimestre il trasporto combinato europeo è cresciuto del +2,6%
Bruxelles
Le prospettive per i prossimi 12 mesi non sono confortanti, in particolare a causa del prezzo dell'energia
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Maersk decides to liquidate Russian container shipping subsidiary
(Interfax)
Russian reduction on shipping 'manageable'
(Cyprus Mail)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile