testata inforMARE
16 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
17:02 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
In 2021 the traffic of the goods in the ports of the EU is increased of +4.1% (-3.5% on 2019)
In the container segment, traffic in Italy remained stable while it grew in the other major maritime nations
Bruxelles
November 16, 2022
Last year the ports of the European Union to 27 have Goods traffic of 3.46 billion tons, with an increase of +4.1% on 2020 when the activity of European ports of call was particularly affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and with a decrease of -3.5% on 2019 when the health crisis had not yet begun.

Data on traffic handled in 2021 by EU ports, released today by Eurostat, show that in most European maritime nations, if the volumes of cargo handled are higher than those of 2020, the level of goods is state lower than before the health emergency. In particular, among the first European nations for transport volume maritime, last year the Dutch ports have enlivened 589,7 million tons of goods, with an increase of +5.8% on 2020 and a decrease of -2.9% on 2019. Following the ports of Turkey with 519,9 million tons enlivened (respectively +6.0% and +8.7%), those of Italy with 501,6 million tons (+6.8% and -1.3%), the ports of Spain with 477,0 million tons (+4.7% and -4.0%), the port ports of call of Germany with 289,1 million tons (+4.9% and -1.8%), those of Belgium with 288,8 million tons (+7.5% and +4.0%), the ports of France with 277,6 million of tons (+1.1% and -8.2%), the ports of Norway with 225,8 million tons (+1.3% and +6.9%) and those of Greece with 178,2 million tons (- 0.1% and -8.4%).

With regard to container traffic only, in 2021 the ports of the EU-27 have handled a total of 98.15 million TEU, with a progression of +4.1% on 2020 and a rise of +1.6% on 2019. Among the ports of the European nations that last year have handled the largest volumes of containerized cargo, ports Spaniards have totaled 17,66 million teu (+5.9% and +1.5%), the German ports 14,84 million teu (+5.8% and -1.5%), the ports of call Dutch harbours 13,89 million teu (+1.4% and +0.1%), ports Belgium 13,19 million teu (+4.7% and +8.1%), Turkish ports 12.59 million teu (+8.3% and +8.6%), the Italian ports 11,54 million TEU (-0.1% and +3.6%), French ports 6,27 million TEU (+18.2% and +9.2%) and Greek ports 5,48 million teu (- 7.9% and -13.4%).

As for passenger traffic, in 2021 in EU ports 27 traffic was 267.9 million people, with a increase of +16.4% on 2020 and a decrease of -36.0% on 2019. Last year the largest volume of traffic was was enlivened by the ports of Italy with 57,92 million passengers (+5.0% and -33.1%) followed by the ports of Greece with 52.26 million passengers (+27.8% and -29.3%), from the ports of Denmark with 33,51 million passengers (+8.6% and -24.2%), from the ports of the Croatia with 27,08 million passengers (+44.2% and -20.7%), from airports of Germany with 19,50 million passengers (+19.1% and -37.9%), from those of Spain with 18.88 million passengers (+32.2% and -45.0%), from the ports of Sweden with 16,99 million passengers (+21.2% and -44.3%), from those of France with 11.00 million passengers (+5.4% and -55.4%) and from Malta with 9.49 million of passengers (+19.3% and -30.2%).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Ulteriore deterioramento dei risultati finanziari trimestrali della ZIM
Haifa
Il peggioramento è stato determinato principalmente dal deterioramento del mercato transpacifico
PORTI
Siglato un accordo per l'ampliamento del Suez Canal Container Terminal
Sharm El-Sheikh
Investimento del valore di 500 milioni di dollari. La capacità salirà da quattro a sei milioni di teu
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico nel porto di Bremerhaven è diminuito del -9,0%
Brema
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 il calo è stato del -6,7%
PORTI
Notevole decrescita (-24,8%) del traffico dei container nel porto di Los Angeles ad ottobre
Los Angeles
Seroka: quest'anno la nostra stagione di picco è stata anticipata a giugno e luglio
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre di quest'anno il traffico nel porto di Amburgo è calato del -7%
Amburgo
I volumi movimentati risultano inferiori del -14% al corrispondente periodo dell'anno pre-pandemia del 2019
PORTI
Accolto l'appello contro l'annullamento dell'aggiudicazione a RINA del servizio di PMC per la nuova diga foranea di Genova
Genova
Sentenza odierna del Consiglio di Stato
PORTI
Il porto di Koper ha chiuso il terzo trimestre con un incremento del +13,0% del traffico delle merci
Lubiana
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 la crescita è stata del +11,5%
PORTI
Ad ottobre il traffico dei container nel porto di Hong Kong è diminuito del -11,9%
Hong Kong
Nei primi dieci mesi di quest'anno il calo è stato del -6,0%
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico delle merci nei porti della Croazia è aumentato del +10,7%
Zagabria
Passeggeri in crescita del +14,5%
CANTIERI NAVALI
Fincantieri ha consegnato a MSC Crociere la nuova ammiraglia MSC Seascape
Monfalcone
Potrà ospitare 5.632 passeggeri
PORTI
Nel 2021 il traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE è aumentato del +4,1% (-3,5% sul 2019)
Bruxelles
Nel segmento dei container, il traffico in Italia è rimasto stabile mentre è cresciuto nelle altre principali nazioni marittime
LEGISLAZIONE
Adottato il Codice internazionale di sicurezza per le navi che trasportano personale industriale
Londra
Si prevede entrerà in vigore il primo luglio 2024
OFFSHORE
Saipem si è aggiudicata nuovi contratti di perforazione offshore del valore di circa 800 milioni di dollari
Milano
Tre commesse in Medio Oriente e due in Africa Occidentale
PORTI
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 il traffico delle merci nel porto di Ancona è risultato stabile
Ancona
Passeggeri in crescita del +34,2%
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Nel terzo trimestre il trasporto combinato europeo è cresciuto del +2,6%
Bruxelles
Le prospettive per i prossimi 12 mesi non sono confortanti, in particolare a causa del prezzo dell'energia
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
APSEZ forms JV with Gadot Chemical Terminals in Israel to buy Haifa Port
(Business Standard)
Borrelli: “La falta de una marina mercante conspira contra el desarrollo del Puerto Buenos Aires”
(Trade News)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile