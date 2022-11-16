In 2021 the traffic of the goods in the ports of the EU is increased of +4.1% (-3.5% on 2019)
In the container segment, traffic in Italy remained stable while it grew in the other major maritime nations
Bruxelles
November 16, 2022
Last year the ports of the European Union to 27 have Goods traffic of 3.46 billion tons, with an increase of +4.1% on 2020 when the activity of European ports of call was particularly affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and with a decrease of -3.5% on 2019 when the health crisis had not yet begun.
Data on traffic handled in 2021 by EU ports, released today by Eurostat, show that in most European maritime nations, if the volumes of cargo handled are higher than those of 2020, the level of goods is state lower than before the health emergency. In particular, among the first European nations for transport volume maritime, last year the Dutch ports have enlivened 589,7 million tons of goods, with an increase of +5.8% on 2020 and a decrease of -2.9% on 2019. Following the ports of Turkey with 519,9 million tons enlivened (respectively +6.0% and +8.7%), those of Italy with 501,6 million tons (+6.8% and -1.3%), the ports of Spain with 477,0 million tons (+4.7% and -4.0%), the port ports of call of Germany with 289,1 million tons (+4.9% and -1.8%), those of Belgium with 288,8 million tons (+7.5% and +4.0%), the ports of France with 277,6 million of tons (+1.1% and -8.2%), the ports of Norway with 225,8 million tons (+1.3% and +6.9%) and those of Greece with 178,2 million tons (- 0.1% and -8.4%).
With regard to container traffic only, in 2021 the ports of the EU-27 have handled a total of 98.15 million TEU, with a progression of +4.1% on 2020 and a rise of +1.6% on 2019. Among the ports of the European nations that last year have handled the largest volumes of containerized cargo, ports Spaniards have totaled 17,66 million teu (+5.9% and +1.5%), the German ports 14,84 million teu (+5.8% and -1.5%), the ports of call Dutch harbours 13,89 million teu (+1.4% and +0.1%), ports Belgium 13,19 million teu (+4.7% and +8.1%), Turkish ports 12.59 million teu (+8.3% and +8.6%), the Italian ports 11,54 million TEU (-0.1% and +3.6%), French ports 6,27 million TEU (+18.2% and +9.2%) and Greek ports 5,48 million teu (- 7.9% and -13.4%).
As for passenger traffic, in 2021 in EU ports 27 traffic was 267.9 million people, with a increase of +16.4% on 2020 and a decrease of -36.0% on 2019. Last year the largest volume of traffic was was enlivened by the ports of Italy with 57,92 million passengers (+5.0% and -33.1%) followed by the ports of Greece with 52.26 million passengers (+27.8% and -29.3%), from the ports of Denmark with 33,51 million passengers (+8.6% and -24.2%), from the ports of the Croatia with 27,08 million passengers (+44.2% and -20.7%), from airports of Germany with 19,50 million passengers (+19.1% and -37.9%), from those of Spain with 18.88 million passengers (+32.2% and -45.0%), from the ports of Sweden with 16,99 million passengers (+21.2% and -44.3%), from those of France with 11.00 million passengers (+5.4% and -55.4%) and from Malta with 9.49 million of passengers (+19.3% and -30.2%).
