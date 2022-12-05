The new rail freight corridor between Turkey and Uzbekistan has been activated
It crosses the territories of Iran and Turkmenistan
Tashkent
December 5, 2022
On Saturday, the first freight train arrived in Tashkent employed on the new railway corridor through Turkey, Iran, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan that was agreed on last month at the summit of the Organization of States Turks held in Samarkand. The train, with 40 wagons, is departed from Izmir and arrived in the Uzbek capital along a line on which a considerable increase in the traffic.
