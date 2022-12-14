Concern of Uiltrasporti for the deletion of the reference to the National Transport Plan in the text of the new Procurement Code

Uiltrasporti expressed concern about the abolition of the reference to the National Transport Plan in the latest version of the text of the new Procurement Code. "We are concerned and perplexed - explained the general secretary of the union, Claudio Tarlazzi - on the fact that the reference to the General Plan of Transport and Logistics, as a tool of Planning and general programming for the detection of those strategic infrastructure works for the country and functional the development of policies for the mobility of persons and the carriage of goods'.
"We do not understand - added Tarlazzi - the reason and not even the usefulness of this decision. The redefinition of a new Transport and Logistics Master Plan should be instead a goal to plan the implementation of the necessary interconnections between infrastructure and transport and not to do Failing that logic of the country-system indispensable especially when it comes to key sectors such as railways, ports, integrated logistics, airports, highways and transport local public that have strategic functions for the development of the Country'.
"We would not - concluded the secretary general of Uiltrasporti - return to the old objective law with plethorics Lists of works lacking functionality and missing the relationship between supply and demand'.