Final green light for the inclusion of shipping in the EU emissions trading system

Saturday evening the Parliament and the Council of the European Union have definitively approved the EU ETS, the system for EU emissions trading, which for the first time will be extended to the maritime transport sector as established since the preliminary agreement reached at the end of November in the trilogue between Council, Parliament and European Commission (
of 30 November
2022).
The reform provides that emissions in the sectors covered the ETS, a system based on the fixing of a price of greenhouse gas emissions, should be reduced by 62% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, i.e. one point percentage more than proposed by the Commission.
The agreement also provides for the gradual elimination of quotas free from 2026, with their complete elimination by 2034.