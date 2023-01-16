Global Ports Holding announces a strategic review of the group's financial and capital structure

Friday Global Ports Holding (GPH), which is the the world's leading independent terminalista company in the world segment of cruises, announced that, "in light of the Significant and exciting opportunities continue to emerge In the cruise industry, it is undertaking a review strategic of the current financial and capital structure of the group'. GPH specified that "the purpose of the Strategic review is to explore ways to maximise value for all stakeholders and includes a a series of business initiatives, including strategic investments, joint ventures and new partnerships'.
Recall that recently the shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company, which also operates in the cruise industry through MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys, it had started negotiations with Global Ports Holding with the aim of evaluating the possible acquisition of the terminal company, negotiations that ended without result ( of 16 June and 12 July 2022).
Global Ports Holding, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, is 62.14% owned, directly and indirectly, Turkey's Global Investment Holdings (GIH), company whose reference shareholder is its founder, chairman and CEO, Mehmet Kutman.