On Monday, Rapallo will be held the first edition of "Shipping, Transport & Intermodal Forum"
The current situation and the prospects of the maritime and logistics sector will be analysed
Genova
January 24, 2023
Next Monday at the Hotel Excelsior Palace in Rapallo will be held in the first edition of "Shipping, Transport & Intermodal Forum", a day dedicated to the entire reference cluster and national and liguri institutions to analyse the situation present in the sector, the geopolitical scenario, the ongoing ecological transition and the future prospects of the sector. The first edition of the Forum will be the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, the President of the Region of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, the Mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, the Mayor of Rapallo, Carlo Bagnasco, and the general commander of the Coast Guard. the Admiral Nicola Carlone. The Vice President of the Council of Ministers, Matteo Salvini, said in a statement.
The day will be articulated in eight sessions, split between morning and afternoon, with more than 50 speakers involved that will take place representing Italian bodies, associations, and companies. They will also be present at the summits of the Military Navy, the Corps of the Capitaneries of Porto-Coast Guard and the European Sea Ports Organization (ESPO), the body representing the interests of the European Union's seaports. On the stage, together with the guests, to stimulate the confrontation, will be TV journalists Maria Leitner, Edoardo Cozza, Fabio Pasquarelli and Giampiero Timossi.
The event, designed by Transport, the national TV format dedicated to ports, transport and logistics, is organized in collaboration with the Propeller Club Port of Genoa, an association that promotes the encounter and relations between people who gravitate to the maritime transport, land, aircraft, aiding training and technical and cultural upgrading.
Programme
Hours 9.00-INTRODUCTION AND PRESENTATION CONFERENCE-INSTITUTIONAL GREETINGS
Hours 9.15-THE NATIONAL PORT SYSTEM AND THE GLOBAL TRANSPORT OF THE FUTURE
On. Edoardo Rixi Deputy Minister Infrastructure and Transport-Intervided by Fabio Pasquarelli and Giampiero Timossi
SESSION A hours 9.30-10.30 THE GLOBAL SCENARIOS
Panel 1-Transportation & Logistics : change the global scenarios and priorities
Panel 2-The ecological transition in transport and logistics
The green paradigm Intro : Andrea Fossa Green Router. Participating : Marco Campomenosi Europarliamentarian-Circle Group AD Luca Abatello-Kiepe Electric AD Calogero Taibi-RINA Services CEO Paolo Moretti-Eni Dir. Logistics Massimo The Faso
The Blue Economy Intro : Andrea Fossa-Green Router. Participate : Confitarma Pres. Mario Mattioli, Assshipowners Pres. Stefano Messina-Enel Dir. Electrification Sonia Sandei-Assiterminal Pres. Luca Becce-Fincantieri / Cetena Resp. Operations Alessandro Bonneighbours
Panel 2.1-Production, distribution and utilization of clean energies-The cold ironing
They participate : Enel Dir. Electrification Sonia Sandei-Eni Dir. Logistics Massimo Lo Faso-Assshipowners Dir. Alberto Rossi-Confitarma Pres. Mario Mattioli-PSA Italy CEO Roberto Ferrari
SESSION B Hours 10.30-11.45 THE GEOPOLITICS IN TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS
Panel 1-Perspectives and new challenges for Italian shipping
Participate : ESPO Pres. Zeno D' Agostino-Adsp Mar Tirreno centre-sett. Pres. Pine Musolino-Adsp Mar Ligure Occ. Pres. Paolo Emilio Signorini-Assshipowners Pres. Stefano Messina-Confitarma Pres. Mario Mattioli-Capitaneries in Porto Cape Second Rebirth Comand. Gen. Amm. Maximum Breast
Panel 2-The new global contexts and present-day opportunities
Participate : Assoports Pres. Rodolfo Giampieri-Assiterminal Pres. Luca Becce-Marina Militate Comand. Team Nav. Amm. Aurelio De Carolis-Capitaneries in Porto Dir. Maritt. Liguria and Cape Porto of Genoa Amm. Sergio Liardo-Group Spinelli Pres. Aldo Spinelli
Panel 3-The portuality of the south bank of the Mediterranean, the supremacy of the northern European portuality, the new Silk Road : Can the renewed scenarios change the paradigms?
Participate : ESPO Pres. Zeno D' Agostino-Adsp Mar Tirreno centre-sett. Pres. Pine Musolino-Adsp Mar Ligure Occ. Pres. Paolo Emilio Signorini-PSA Italy CEO Roberto Ferrari-GNV AD Matteo Catani Board Member Assshipowners
SESSION C Hours 11.45-12.45 LOGISTICS, INTERMODALITY AND MULTIMODALITY
Panel 1-The intermodality of the future, green assets par excellence
Participate : UIR Pres. Matteo Gasparato-Mercitalia Logistics Spa AD-DG Gianpiero Strisciuglio-Assoports Pres. Rodolfo Giampieri-BCube Dir. Ocean & Air Alessandro Dellepiane-Fercargo Pres. Luigi Legnani-Ferfreight Dir. Giuseppe Rizzi
Panel 2-The role of Interports and collaboration with the entire logistics cluster / national transport
Participate : ZAI Consortium Quadrante Europa Interp. VR Resp. Development Alberto Milotti-Interporto Bologna Pres. Marco Spinedi-Assoports Pres. Rodolfo Giampieri-Assologistic Pres. Umberto Ruggerone
Panel 3-The Companies of Transport and Logistics and the relationship with the evolving markets
Participate : Fedespedi Pres. Alessandro Pitto-OLG Logistic Pres. AD Riccardo Fuochi-BCube Dir. Ocean & Air Alessandro Dellepiane-Gruber Logistic AD Marcello Corazzola-InRail SpA CEO Guido Porta
SESSION D Hours 12.45-13.15 SHIPS, TRAINS, TRUCKS : THE NEW GENERATION-LE CERTIFICATIONS
They participate : Fincantieri (delegate to be defined)-GROUP SPINELLI Pres. Aldo Spinelli-SCANIA Dir. Ven. Daniel Dusatti-Trenitalia Dir. Business Reg. Sabrina De Filippis-RINA (delegate to be defined)-ESA Group / Oceanly AD Gianenzo Duci
Hours 13.15-14.15 BUSINESS LUNCH
SESSION E Hours 14.15-14.45 SAFETY & SECURITY IN TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS
THE TECHNOLOGICAL SUPPORT OF COMPUTING AND CYBER TECHNOLOGY
CHAIRMAN Paola Girdinio Start 4.0 / University GE-Participate : Leonardo Vice Pres. Cyber Division Giacomo Speretta-Circle Group AD Luca Abatello-Axitea Spa AD Marco Bavazzano
SESSION F Hours 14.45-16.00 THE TRANSPORT IN ITS DIFFERENT MODES
Panel 1-Railway freight of goods
Participate : Mercitalia Logistics Spa AD-DG Gianpiero Strisciuglio-Fercargo Pres. Luigi Legnani-InRail SpA CEO Guido Porta-Assoferr Deputy Pres. Guido Gazzola-Ferfreight Dir. Giuseppe Rizzi
Panel 2-The new frontiers of the Air Cargo Aircraft, the strategies of the Aeroports and the Management Companies. The operability of the shipping companies
Participate : Group Save Spa Dir. Cargo Maximum Roccadry-Group Sea Dir. Cargo and Real Estate Francesco Raschi-DHL Dir. Malpensa Hub Maximiliano Sesti, Head Public Affairs Antonella Sada-ANAMA Pres. Alessandro Albertini-Bcube Air Cargo Mauro Grisafi-Spediporto Pres. Andrea Giachero
Panel 3-Road transport and the difficult challenge (to be won) with environmental deperation
Participate : Anita Pres. Thomas Baumgartner-Scania Dir. Sales Daniel Dusatti-BCube Dir. Ocean & Air Alessandro Dellepiane-Group Spinelli Pres. Aldo Spinelli-2ZERO/CEE Deputy Pres. Andrea Conduct-Hydrogen Expo Fabio Potesty
SESSION G Hours 16.00-17.00 PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ITS DIFFERENT MODES
Panel 1-The new frontier of Urban Transport-European alliances
They participate : Trenitalia Dir. Business Reg. Sabrina De Filippis-Doppelmayr CEO Georg Gufler-ASSTRA Pres. Andrea Gibelli and AMT Genova Pres. Ilaria Gavuglio (in video link)-University Genoa Riccardo Genova-CTM Cagliari (recorded intervention)
Panel 2-The use of public transport with the new payment modes. The MaaS (Mobility as a Service)
They participate : Club Italia Pres. Claudio Claroni-University Genova Riccardo Genova-AMT Genova DG Stefano Pesci (in video link)
Panel 3-Ropeways-The new transport solutions
They participate : Doppelmayr Dir.Comm. Simone Tomelleri
SESSION H Hours 17.00-17.45 LEGAL, FINANCE AND INSURANCE IN SHIPPING AND TRANSPORT
Legal, financial/banking and insurance aspects in SHIPPING
Chairman Enrico Molisani Wegal
Panel 1-Shipping : national and international standards
Participate : Wegal Cristiana Senna-Advant NCTM Alberto Rossi
Panel 2-The Needs of shipping and responses from the banking / financial world
Participate : Assagents Paolo Pessina-BPER Alberto Macthis
