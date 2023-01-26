The Port of New York has set a new historical record for annual container traffic

To seal six years of growth, in 2022 the port of New York - New Jersey set its own new all-time record for annual traffic of containers having enlivened 9.49 million TEU, with an increment of +5.7% on the year precedence, with a rise +25.2% on 2020 when the activity of the American airport was more susceptible to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and with a growth of +27.1% on 2019 when the health crisis does not It was still beginning.
The new historical peak was generated in the first three quarters of the year, while in the last quarterly period of 2022 is recorded a decrease of -8,5% of the volumes enlivened compared to the same quarter of 2021. The 2,13 million teu totaled in the period October-December last year, moreover, represent a decrease of -3,4% on the same trimester of the 2020 and an increase of +15.0% on the fourth trimester of 2019.
Particularly marked was the decline marked at December 2022 when the US port of call has enlivened 613 thousand teu, with reductions of -20.5% and -13.5% on the months of December of 2021 and 2020 and with an increase of +4.8% on December 2019.