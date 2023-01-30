Federlogistica denounces that the process of digitization of ports is in disarray

Federlogistica-Conftrasporto denounces that on digitization Everything of the ports is at a standstill, if not the wasted public money. "On the Port Community System front - explains the vice president of the Federation and responsible for the digitization project, Davide Falteri - no significant developments have emerged: in Genoa, for example, as the country's main port, 31 March will expire the extension of the service in place and there is no talk still of the new race with the risk of an abrupt interruption of An essential service. It seems not to be better in other ports where some Port System Authorities are considering include the PCS among the services of general interest by submitting them then to a consequent regulation by the Authority of Transport Regulation. Many Authorities, in the absence of unambiguous indications, still have Port Community Systems and the existing ones do not dialogue with each other."
For Federlogistica, moreover, this is only the tip of the iceberg of a "non-reality" that is lacking in norms, but especially in content: "It is not still clear - observes Falteri - what are the priorities that we want to support companies that, starting from cyber security, need concrete support. The 250 million planned from PNRR for the implementation of the digital logistics platform national - underlines Falteri - are likely to be destined by the government to other activities due to delays that are being Piling up. Instead, they should be spent on a large design. profile, and not micro assistance to companies. It is therefore It is essential to become aware of the fact that today the platform national risks feeding only company structures and consultants who, at the moment, have not produced any results significant. Federlogistica, on the other hand - recalls Falteri - has elaborated a great digital community project to which they have already joined many and important realities and that can become immediately the basis on which to build the national platform in a serious, structured and transparent way».
Highlighting that digitalization is the keystone for the revitalization of ports and the Italian logistics system, Federlogistica recriminates that, beyond declarations of commitment, the project is therefore likely to run aground at the starting point not being spent to date a single euro of the resources put to provision for this purpose by the National Recovery Plan and Resilience, while to build a future - notes the Federation of logistics companies - a clear overview and do not retrace the mistakes of the past. To this In this regard, according to Federlogistica it is necessary to avoid a new failure after the experience of Uirnet and the tens of millions spent, while it is necessary to immediately implement new strategies that enable progress to be made operationally in terms of digitisation, not only to avoid a macroscopic waste of public resources but also to make the sector more competitive.
"We are worried and - concludes Falteri - we ask the Ministry of Transport a sudden change of pace to avoid a new failure after the experience of Uirnet clarifying the RAM functions Mediterranean Motorways Network and Port Community Systems, PCS'.