The port of Ravenna closed 2022 with new records for goods and cruises
Amazing the increase of cereals, in particular imports from Ukraine (664 thousand tons, +195.4%)
Ravenna
February 8, 2023
For the port of Ravenna 2022 has been confirmed as a year record having been enlivened in the period a total never reached previously of 27.4 million tonnes of cargo, with a progression of +1.1% on 2021 originated in the first part of the year, with a first quarter that recorded an increase of +15.5% on the same period of 2021 which was followed by a growth of +1.9% in the second trimester, while in the following quarterly period is marked a decrease of -3,8% and in the last quarter of 2022 the decline was -6.7%.
Last year, the miscellaneous goods sector suffered a overall decrease of -3,2% given that the increases of the traffics of containerized goods, amounting to 2.4 million tons (+6.2%) with a handling of container pairs to 228.435 teu (+7.3%), and rolling stock, attested to 1,8 million tons (+25.7%), did not fully compensate for the reduction in the others goods various, dropped of -11.8% to 6,5 million tons.
In the dry bulk sector, traffic was 11,7 million tons (+3.7%), including 5,5 million tons of minerals and building materials (-2.4%), 2.3 million tonnes of food, feed and oilseeds (- 4.5%), 2,0 million tons of cereals (+132.1%), 182 thousand tons of coal and lignite (- 30.3%), 70 thousand tons of metallurgical products (- 71.0%), 65 thousand tons of products chemicals (- 0.4%) and 1,5 million tons of other solid bulk (-12,9%).
Liquid bulk also grew with a total of 4.9 million of tons (+5.0%), of which 116 thousand tons of crude oil (- 27.2%), 2,0 million tons of petroleum products refined (- 1.5%), 1,0 million tons of chemicals (+29.0%), 465 thousand tons of gaseous petroleum products, liquefied or compressed and natural gas (+9.0%) and 1.2 million tons of other liquid cargoes (+3.1%).
Last year Ravenna recorded a remarkable recovery in crocieristico traffic that has reached the record quota of 193 thousand passengers handled compared to over a thousand in 2021, of which well 155 thousand as home port and 38 thousand in transit.
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea has highlighted that in 2022 the new record was reached History of goods traffic "despite heavy traffic repercussions on maritime traffic that the war in Ukraine has Generated. It is in fact necessary to consider - the institution recalled - that Ravenna has always been a reference port for countries that overlook the Black Sea and, particularly Ukraine, the where large quantities of raw materials come from the ceramic industry of the District of Sassuolo, cereals, flours and vegetable oils and metallurgical products. In fact, in the 2021, the port of Ravenna has enlivened 4,276,198 tons total to/from Black Sea countries (including Turkish ports and Russians bordering this sea), accounting for 15.8% of traffic total, of which 2,909,011 tonnes (10.7% of traffic total port and 39.6% of traffic Ukraine‐Italy) with Ukraine and 774,742 tons (2.9% of total traffic of the port) with Russia'.
As for the strong increase of +132.1% marked last year from the traffic of cereals, the AdSP has highlighted the considerable increase of cereal imports from Ukraine, equal to 664 thousand tons (+195.4%) despite the war and the collapse last year of the wheat harvest. 'According to the data disclosed From the national association of the sector - the body has specified - the Production stood at 64 million tons, 40% less than 2021 levels».
With regard to traffic trends in the first weeks of 2023, the harbour authority has announced that the first estimates indicate for January a decrease of -1% compared to the first month of 2022.
