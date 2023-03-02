testata inforMARE
Germany's ZDS urges that something be done to ensure that the unchallenged maritime force of ocean carriers does not go ashore
Hosseus: Special rules for containerized shipping companies can only apply to water and must end at the edge of the quay
Amburgo
March 2, 2023
Zentralverband der Deutschen Seehafenbetriebe (ZDS) has denounced the difference in treatment, in particular by tax point of view, to which terminal operators are subjected German dockers and container shipping companies, recrimination which the association of German port undertakings has shouted to the four winds not addressing it directly or to national or international institutions or bodies. It is However, of a complaint that the German association has formulated more times through the voice of the European federation Feport to which adheres and which is aimed at blocking the powerful push to verticalization of activities impressed in recent years from the world's leading liner shipping carriers that are extending their scope to port operations, and terrestrial logistics.

"The maritime transport and the ports - observed the General Director of the German Association, Daniel Hosseus - I am Two different sectors and maritime transport lives in one world all his own." A world outside the rules, it seems to imply the general manager of ZDS, who however does not invite expressly someone to ask them, which moreover has repeatedly already done Feport, for example by associating with other European and international associations to the request addressed to the European Commission to revise the exemption regulation for category for containerised sea carriers, Regulation the EU has repeatedly extended and will expire on 25 April 2024 ( of 24 March 2020 and 22 July 2022).

Referring to the substantial profits recorded in the last two years from the world's leading containerized shipping companies, Hosseus has specified that "the port sector has nothing to be gained from the record profits of shipping, indeed! In the sector of the maritime transport of containers - he protested - currently The tax rate is less than 1% and the basic rules of the competition are suspended. Liner shipping companies - has emphasized Hosseus - enter into formal agreements between them concerning to the offer. On the contrary, in ports and land logistics We have very strong competition, international and, above all, effective, and we pay taxes like any other industry."

"Therefore - Hosseus remarked - it is a problem serious when liner shipping uses throughout the world its profits almost tax-free to enter the business of port handling and land logistics and He also uses his special privileges there. Can't to be right - he explained - that, in this ruthless competition global, two companies doing the same job are You tax and regulate so differently. Apply double standards. If anything - underlined the director general of ZDS - special rules for shipping companies containerized can only be applied on water and must end at the edge of the quay." It seems an implicit invitation to European and German institutions, which seem unable to Stop the overwhelming power of containerized shipping companies on the sea, to do something because this unchallenged strength Marittima does not go ashore more than it already has done.
COMPETITION
Germany's ZDS urges to do something because the unmet maritime force of ocean carriers does not come down to the ground
Hamburg
Hosseus : Special rules for containerized shipping companies can apply only on water and must end at quil quay
Yusen Logistics bought US Taylored Services
LOGISTICA
Yusen Logistics bought US Taylored Services
Secaucus
It has 11 distribution centers for a total of about 270mila square meters
Canadian Logistec buys the port terminals of the compatriate Fednav
PORTI
Canadian Logistec buys the port terminals of the compatriate Fednav
Montreal
The transaction, worth 105 million, will include the Federal Marine Terminals and the Fednav Direct
ENVIRONMENT
Training course to MSC Crusere's blanket officers to avoid collisions with cetaceans
Geneva
Collaboration with Oceans Research & Conservation Association
WTO, hardly comforting the short term prospects of global trade in goods
TRADE
WTO, hardly comforting the short term prospects of global trade in goods
Geneva
Among the indicators that make up the Goods Trade Barometer, the only one in recovery is that of the automotive sector.
LOGISTICA
FIATA urges maritime carriers to report the duration of franchise periods for container stopots at pre-pandemic level
Geneva
The federation of freight forwarders highlights that congestion in ports is the result of the reduction of free time periods
AUTOTRANSPORT
COSCO continues its strategy of verticalisation in Europe by entering the segment of self-transport
Barcelona
Agreement with the Spanish Joman Logistic for the joint management of ten motors in the port of Valencia
LOGISTICA
In 2022, the Kuehne + Nagel logistics group achieved record financial performance.
Schindellegi
In 2022, the Kuehne + Nagel logistics group achieved record financial performance.
Deterioration of results in the fourth quarter, in particular in the segment of air shipments
LEGISLATION
Confitarma calls for support from the CNEL aimed at simplifying the measures for armament
Rome
Meeting on the process of implementation of the PNRR and the energy transition
CRUISES
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the revenues of the NCLH cruise group were higher than the pre-pandemic level.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Finnlines records record annual results
Helsinki
Last year, revenues increased by 27.0% percent.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Regional Container Lines stores 2022 with record annual financial performance
Bangkok
Sharp decline in results in the last quarter
PORTI
In January the port of Algeciras handled 266,869 containers (-9.4%)
Algeciras
The overall traffic in goods decreased by -4.5%
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Opa of Piraeus Bank to acquire the entire capital of Attica Shipowner Group
Athens
Offer worth up to 82.5 million euros
COMPANIES
Frittelli Maritime Group celebrated its own 120 years
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Hapag-Lloyd-Shell agreement for the supply of LNG to 12 new container ships from 23,500 teu
Hamburg
They will also collaborate to speed up the further decarbonization of alternative naval fuels
PORTI
Tender for the completion of the commercial docks of the Milazzo port to the underflare pier
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Baleària closes 2022 with record operating and financial results
Denia
Baleària closes 2022 with record operating and financial results
Revenue increased by 42%
PORTI
PSA Italy orders Künz three new portal cranes on rotaia
Genoa
They are intended for the company's two terminal genovesis containers and will be taken over in the fourth quarter of 2024
PORTI
The Cgil complaint that in the Maritime Health Office of the port of Genoa is only one doctor in service.
Genoa
"A serious and unacceptable situation will be remedied," the union said in a statement.
PORTI
Svitzer (Maersk group) will operate towing services in the Brazilian port of Salvador
Rio de Janeiro
The company is now active in eight ports in the South American nation
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Record annual financial results for rentals of GSL container ships
London
In 2022, revenues grew by 44.1%
MARITIME TRANSPORT
The 2022 budget of MPC Container Ships is very positive.
Oslo
Decline in results in the latter part of the year. Baack believes that the prospects are nonetheless favourable to the company
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FerMerci proposes a pact for the relaunch of rail logistics between industry players and industry.
Rome
The association highlights the need for the access of merchandise to train in all ways.
ASSOCIATIONS
The public assembly of Federagents will be held in Rome on March 15.
Rome
The theme is "The Sea that will come"
ENVIRONMENT
In Ancona, environmental groups and public committees are urging the return of the historic port to the city.
Ancona
Asked for the transfer of commercial maritime traffic and reiterated the no to the new cruise terminal at Molo Clementino
PORTI
Port of Spezia, project to make railway maneuvering operations more and more efficient
The Spezia
It takes advantage of the activities carried out as part of the two European projects FENIX and I RAIL
MEETINGS
Study on professional needs in the ports of Northern Tirreno Northern
Livorno
Processed by Bocconi University, it will be presented on Wednesday in Livorno
PORTI
New plan of collection and management of waste produced by ships in the port of Spezia
The Spezia
By May the race for the reliance of the five-year service
MEETINGS
On 10 and May 11 in Rome, the first "Forum Fuels Mobility" will take place.
Rome
Comparison of new technologies available and possible integrations of all energy carriers, in the light of the new European environmental objectives
PORTI
In 2022 the traffic in goods in the ports of Montenegro marked a strong growth of 57.6%
Podgorica
In 2022 the traffic in goods in the ports of Montenegro marked a strong growth of 57.6%
Accentuated the decrease (-30.4%) of the loads to and from Italy
SAFETY & SECURITY
In the port of Genoa, a Cypriot ship has been subject to administrative detention.
Genoa
It is part of the fleet of the Italian New Co.Ed.Mar.
COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
GeneSYS (Fratelli Cosulich) bought the company's Genovese IT company Argenton & Soci
Genoa
It is active principally in maritime and satellite telecommunications
SHIPYARDS
Cooperation Agreement between Fincantieri and Abu Dhabi Ship Building
Abu Dhabi
They will collaborate on the design, construction and management of the fleet for military and commercial vessels
COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
IBS Software buys IT platform for air and sea cargo ship of Accenture
London
A dedicated development center will be inaugurated in Chennai
PORTI
Traffic drops in ports of Valencia and Barcelona in January
Valencia / Barcelona
The containers were equal to 338,855 teu (-24.0%) and 265,125 teu respectively (-9.8%)
