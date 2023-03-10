To February the revenues of Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines are decreased of -66,0% and of -69,1%

If for the Taiwanese Evergreen the monthly value of revenues is started to decrease since last October following in parallel the Significant reduction in the value of sea freight, for the other two major domestic container shipping companies, Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines, the negative trend started last year August and, like that of Evergreen, went away gradually accentuating. If last month Evergreen's revenues are decreased by -66.2%, those recorded in February 2023 by Yang Ming and WHL fell by -66.0% and -69.1% respectively, being results of 11.3 billion and 7.3 billion Taiwanese dollars (367 million and 237 million US dollars).
In the first two months of this year Yang Ming recorded revenues of 24.0 billion Taiwan dollars, a decrease of -65.1% on the same period of 2022, while WHL scored revenues of €16.8 billion (-70.1%).