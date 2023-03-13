GEODIS buys the trucking company Transports Devoluy
It has a fleet of about 60 vehicles
Levallois-Perret
March 13, 2023
The logistics group French GEODIS has bought its compatriot Transports Devoluy, a trucking company with a fleet of about 60 trucks which is mainly active in the department of Hautes-Alpes where it delivers daily of over 1,200 packages. Transports Devoluy, founded in 1932, has 46 dependents.
