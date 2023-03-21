Fedespedi, in 2022 the traffic of the container in the Italian ports is increased of +2.4%
Overall decrease of -1.0% of volumes in the other container ports of the Mediterranean
Milano
March 21, 2023
Today Fedespedi has published the 21st quarterly of economic information "Fedespedi Economic Outlook" elaborated by its own Study Center which, in addition to an excursus on Main world and Italian macroeconomic data, presents the Latest data on Italian import-export that highlight the recovery occurred in 2022 after the 2020 downturn caused by the pandemic: Last year, exports increased by +21.8% and imports have grown of +38.4%, fruit of the dynamics of energy raw materials.
As usual, the quarterly magazine dedicates a section to the shipping that specifies how in 2022 the maritime traffic Worldwide containerized (net of transhipment and feeder) has been estimated pairs to 173,3 million teu, with a decrease of -3.9% compared to 2021, and with export flows (-5.0%) which decreased in all geographical areas (Far East) -6,3%; Europe -5.8%; North America -3.5%; Australasia -0.5%; Medium East/SCI -2.0%; Latin America -3.5%), with the exception of sub-Saharan Africa (+1.4%). Intra-regional traffic also decreased (-1.9%), although less significantly. Moreover, after the difficulties suffered by maritime traffic In 2020-2021, in 2022 the situation is progressively improved with a marked decrease in the delay of ships on Scheduled times: if at the beginning of 2022 only 30.4% were on time, such percentage rose to 56.6% in December.
The report of the federation of Italian freight forwarders specifies that in 2022 the Italian ports, according to the first estimates, They should have enlivened about 11.5 million teu with a growth of +2.4% on last year. The increase concerned a all major ports, except those of Genoa (-1.0%), Spezia (-8.2%) and Salerno (-13.7%). The ports of Trieste are recovering (+15.9%), Savona (+19.4%) and Ravenna (+7.3%), while that of Gioia Tauro with a +7.1% returns to the values reached a few years ago ago. In 2022, the foreign ports surveyed in the Mediterranean have enlivened altogether 42,5 million teu, with a decrease of -1.0% compared to 2021: in decisive decrease the ports of Valencia (-9.9%), Piraeus (-7.3%) and Alexandria (-6.0%). In the ports of the European North Range also declined, with a Handling of 43,9 million teu have realized a bending by -5.2%.
As regards the development of transport costs maritime, after the impressive rise of freight rates of the period post-pandemic and throughout 2021, starting from 2022 it is Their rapid descent began: made 100 the average freight rate of January 2020, in March 2022 the index reached its maximum at quota 501 for those on the China-Northern Europe route, 456 on the China-Mediterranean route and 373 for the General Index, followed by flex quickly, reaching respectively 109 (-78.2% compared to the maximum), 125 (-72.6%) and 105 (-71.8%) in these first weeks of 2023.
