Naviris's joint venture, the joint venture of Fincantieri-Naval Group, was renewed

2020), deliberated the new appointments of the company. Pierroberto Folgiero has been appointed president, Damien Raby CEO and Enrico Bonetti has been confirmed as chief operating officer.
Created in 2020 by the belief that collaboration within the European shipbuilding industry is essential to enable the European continent to be a leader in the strategic field of naval defense, both for its own needs and those of the allies, Naviris is headquartered in Genoa and a subsidiary in Ollioules and focuses on binational and export projects. Since its inception, Naviris has worked on several key projects. In July 2020, Naviris signed a contract with OCCAR, the European Organization for Armaments Cooperation, for the feasibility study on the half-life modernization (MLU) of the four "Horizon" class destroyers French and Italian. The studies have been completed and delivered to OCCAR. On the same project, currently Naviris is facing, in partnership with Eurosam, the negotiation phase with OCCAR to obtain the main contract covering the MLU for the four units.
In addition, in June 2020 Naviris signed with OCCAR a four-year contract on research and development for joint research activities, as well as for the updating of the process of designing and producing ships destined for France, Italy and the export. As the first contractors, Naviris coordinates the technical activities managed by Fincantieri and Naval Group and holds the intellectual property of all the research results.
The work of Naviris also includes the development of the European Patrol Corvette (EPC). In July 2022, the European Commission selected the proposal presented by the Naviris-led consortium with Fincantieri, Naval Group and Spain's Navantia for the ban "Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette" (MMPC). The aim of the consortium proposal is to maximise synergies and collaboration between the European shipyards. By jointly developing a new ship, the EPC, the companies aim to ensure a European sovereignty in the field of second-line vessels.