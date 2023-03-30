Published the tender for the retraining of the north area of the port of Termini Imerese
The work, worth 5.2 million euros, will start in June and will last for eight months
Palermo
March 30, 2023
Today the Port System Authority of the West Sicily Sea has published a ban on the tender for the retraining works of the northern area of the port of Termini Imerese. The work is planned by the first phase executive project, which is defined pending the approval of the variant at the Port Regulator Plan, and provides for the refurbishment of all pavements, the realization of parking spaces in the service of the areas requalified and a system of walking-equipped walkways for access to the arenil; the arrangement of the extreme area of the Veniero quay with the realization of green areas and a razed parking lot ; so the urban reconnection between the beach and the new requalified green areas. The executive project, amounting to 5.2 million euros, was financed with funds from the AdSP. The port body specified that the work will begin next June and will have a duration of about eight months after delivery.
" Coming to the ban-the president of the AdSP, Pasqualino Monti-has implicated a non-indifferent commitment in terms of working terms that we are proud of because we like to do, not talk. Of course, complex passages were required : three preliminary, final and executive design phases, and then verification and validation of the project. "The call for tenders is for the first urban retraining intervention in the northern area, after which we will proceed with a new ban, until all the planned interventions are concluded," he said.
In addition to these new works, the AdSP recalled that it has already started, in parallel with the approval process of the new PRP, the executive designs of the works envisaged by the DPSS, the document that defines the path of development of the network ports of western Sicily with medium-and long-term scenarios and which provides for synergy between port development needs, extension of logistic functions and urban regeneration of underutilized areas, which will also have to be also accompanied by the enhancement of the ZES. The designs for the port of Termini Imerese concern the rectification of rectification of the quay of the tourist pier. This is the first phase of the building project in service of the nautical, financed with PNRR Zes funds for 14 million euros, which will be commenced by April, as part of the work of completion of the pier of subfluct. The remaining interventions of realization of the building to be allocated to the nautical, which is tied to the approval of the PRP, are being designed. Then there are the progress of the shore bank and the creation of the aprons dedicated to the diport nautical. The project is financed with PNRR Zes funds for the amount of 14 million. The work, excluding the caps alone, will be initiated, by June 2023. It remains committed to the approval of the PRP, the port authority said-the construction of the four caps to be allocated to the shipyards. Other projects are related to the realization of the platform, with the work of carrying out the container terminal, which has been earmarked for a financing of eight million euros, which will be contracted by April and will have a duration of approc. seven months, and the work of carrying out a passenger terminal and a building to be used at offices at the main entrance to the port. This intervention, which is currently in the process of executive design, will be able to be launched in 2023.
